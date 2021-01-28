Hobbit houses, treehouses and more: Here are 8 unusual places to stay in Arkansas

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here .

From treehouses to train cabooses to the inside of a literal cave, Arkansas has a range of unusual lodgings for travelers to visit.

Here are some of the most interesting places to stay in the Natural State:

Hobbit House — Washington County

This rental offers four bedrooms, two baths, a fully equipped kitchen and a living room in an “underground geodesic dome” a la the Shire in “The Lord of the Rings.”

https://evolvevacationrental.com/vacation-rentals/us/ar/fayetteville/445077

The Shaheen-Goodfellow Cottage — Heber Springs

The unusual design of this cottage may look familiar to Arkansans — it was created by Fay Jones, who also designed Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs, among other buildings.

Although it has only one bedroom, the cottage is also equipped with pullout sofas and can host up to five guests, according to its Airbnb listing.

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/26368307?s=67&c=.pi115.pk0_9&a4ptk=9471_0_9_44024&af=115&source_impression_id=p3_1611352519_PDnTaL1fYqg8di3H

Beckham Creek Cave Lodge — Parthenon

Located literally inside the Ozark Mountains in a cave, this lodge is 5,600 square feet and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms plus its own waterfall in the living room.

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g31844-d17513726-Reviews-Beckham_Creek_Cave_Lodge-Parthenon_Arkansas.html

The Grand Treehouse Resort — Eureka Springs

A childhood favorite updated to suit adults, the resort offers several treehouses for guests, each among a canopy of leaves.

https://www.thetreehouses.com/

Eureka Springs Treehouses, Caves, Castles and Hobbits — Eureka Springs

As the name would imply, this destination offers multiple types of lodging, including tree houses, castles, hobbit houses and caves. It even has a Harry Potter-themed cottage for fans of the series.

https://www.estreehouses.com/

Diamonds Old West Hotel and Cabins — Murfreesboro

In the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, near Crater of Diamonds State Park, is a replica Old West town. Guests can stay in cabins that evoke the look and feel of frontier settlements, including one with a bunk bed “jail cell.”

https://www.diamondscabins.com/

Hot Springs Treehouses — Hot Springs

Another option for people who want to sleep among the treetops, this venue offers several cabins.

https://www.hotspringstreehouses.com/

Livingston Junction Cabooses — Eureka Springs

Run away to this destination and stay in one of three real train cabooses, now converted into lodging with different themes: Old West, Victorian or country. A depot cabin is also available.

http://livingstonjunctioncabooses.com/