Holocaust memorials mostly virtual; some in person

Wreaths adorn the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto in Warsaw, Poland, in recognition Wednesday of Holocaust victims. (AP/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland -- A Jewish prayer for the souls of the people killed in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over where the Warsaw ghetto stood during World War II as a world paused by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Most International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations were being held online this year because of the virus, including the annual ceremony at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp, where Nazi German forces killed 1.1 million people in occupied Poland. The memorial site is closed to visitors because of the pandemic.

In one of the few live events, mourners gathered in Poland's capital to pay their respects at a memorial in the former Warsaw ghetto, the largest of all the ghettos where European Jews were held in cruel and deadly conditions before being sent to die in mass extermination camps.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a message to a World Jewish Congress and Auschwitz memorial museum event, said the online nature of remembrance events takes nothing away from their importance.

"It's a duty but also a responsibility, one we inherit from those who lived through the horrors of the Shoah, whose voices are gradually disappearing," Steinmeier said. "The greatest danger for all of us begins with forgetting. With no longer remembering what we inflict upon one another when we tolerate anti-Semitism and racism in our midst."

"We must remain alert, must identify prejudice and conspiracy theories, and combat them with reason, passion and resolve," Steinmeier said.

From the Vatican, Pope Francis said remembering was a sign of humanity and a condition for a peaceful future while warning that distorted ideologies could lead to a repeat of mass murder on a horrific scale.

In Germany, the parliament held a special session to honor victims. In Austria and Slovakia, hundreds of survivors were offered their first doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus in a gesture both symbolic and lifesaving given the threat of the virus to older adults.

Israel, which counts 197,000 Holocaust survivors, officially marks its Holocaust remembrance day in the spring. But events also were held across the country, mostly virtually or without members of the public in attendance.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg signed a deal agreeing to pay reparations and to return dormant bank accounts, insurance policies and looted art to Holocaust survivors.

The online nature of this year's commemorations is a sharp contrast to events marking last year's anniversary, when some 200 survivors and dozens of European leaders and royalty gathered at the site of the former camp.

Because of the pandemic, most survivors today live in "isolation and loneliness," said Tova Friedman, 82, a Poland-born Auschwitz survivor who attended last year's event and had hoped to return this year with her eight grandchildren. Instead she recorded a message of warning from her home in Highland Park, N.J.

The vast majority of those killed at Auschwitz were Jews, but Poles, Roma, homosexuals and Soviet prisoners of war were also murdered there.

In all, about 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Germans and their collaborators. In 2005, the United Nations designated the anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Of the 6 million Jewish victims, some 1.5 million were children, and this year's commemorations included a special focus on them. All living survivors were either children or still young during the war that began more than 81 years ago.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press.

View of a wall inside gas chamber one at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz I in Oswiecim, Poland, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. On Jan. 27, 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz death camp in German-occupied Poland. The commemorations for the victims of the Holocaust at the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau on Jan. 27, 1945, will be mostly online in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Rabbi Shaul Nekrich, right, holds the Sulzbach Torah Scroll in a ceremony at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 to complete the historic Sulzbach Torah Scroll from 1792, rediscovered in 2013 and just restored. The ceremony takes place on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Odd Andersen/Pool Photo via AP)

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 photo the railway tracks where hundred thousands of people arrived to be directed to the gas chambers inside the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz Birkenau, or Auschwitz II, are pictured in Oswiecim, Poland. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)

Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A wreath is laid at the monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, as part of world observances of the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi German death camp Auschwitz. Some 1.1 million people, mostly Jewish, were killed during World War II. Most observances were held online, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and only few people attended the ceremony at the monument.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Holocaust survivors wear face masks and keep a safe distance from each other while attending an annual International Holocaust memorial ceremony being held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, during a nation wide lockdown, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

German Parliament Vice President Claudia Roth commemorates at the Memorial for the Victims of Nazi Euthanasia Killings on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

This photo provide by the World Jewish Congress, Tova Friedman, an 82-year-old Polish-born Holocaust survivor holding a photograph of herself as a child with her mother, who also survived the Nazi death camp Auschwitz, in New York, Friday, Dec.13, 2019. Friedman is delivering a warning against rising hatred in the world during an online commemoration on Wednesday, the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops at end of World War II. The commemorations for the victims of the Holocaust at the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau on Jan. 27, 1945, will be mostly online in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (World Jewish Congress via AP)