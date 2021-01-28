• Scott D. Rhodes, 51, of Montana is facing a $9.9 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission after he sent harassing robocalls, which included a recording of Adolf Hitler and directed listeners to his podcast where he ranted about Jews, Muslims and other minority groups, to tens of thousands of phones across eight states.

• Dylan J. Woolbright, 17, of St. Charles County, Mo., pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy and will enter a youth detention program, which includes counseling, education and vocational training that will enable Woolbright's release at age 21.

• Michael Don Shepherd, 25, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest after police in Cooke­ville, Tenn., said he sped into a city intersection while fleeing state troopers and slammed his truck into a car, killing a mother and her two children.

• Kelly Tshibaka, commissioner of Alaska's Department of Administration, ordered a review of the Division of Motor Vehicles' processes to determine how license plates are issued after a former newspaper editor snapped a photo of "3REICH" personalized plates in Anchorage.

• Anthony Dowe of Leland, N.C., who had a bad start to his day when he hit two deer with his new car on his way to work, had a change of luck after he later discovered that he had won a $2 million Mega Millions prize.

• Marcos Lopez, sheriff of Osceola County, Fla., said his office will investigate a school resource officer's body slam of a female high school student who appears to lose consciousness when her head hits the concrete in videos taken by other students.

• Craig Webre, sheriff of Lafourche Parish, La., said deputies believe a body recovered from a bayou is that of a man who ran from them a day earlier and jumped into the water where they lost sight of him.

• Douglas Mackey, 31, faces charges that he used Twitter and other social media to suppress votes for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election by trying to trick her supporters into voting by text to "avoid the line" instead of casting actual ballots.

• James Earl Winters, 27, of Vicksburg, Miss., who had been on the run from U.S. Marshals since October after he was accused of fatally shooting Wade Carter Jr., 31, in the parking lot of a bar, was captured by police.