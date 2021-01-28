James Hales: Remembering Rogers in the 1950s and '60s

The building of Beaver Dam and Beaver Lake during the early 1960s required the rerouting of all of the roads that would be covered by water. Necessary Construction relocated many of these roads. (Courtesy Photo/Rogers Historical Museum)

Recently I got the idea to write about Rogers during the great changes that happened in the late 1950s and 1960s, when Daisy moved to town and Beaver Lake was created. Daisy BB Gun Manufacturing moved to Rogers in 1958 and brought big changes -- approximately 100 executives and top staff and the employment of about 1,000 local people. This influx of good-paying jobs required a big increase in housing, schools, businesses, government and infrastructure.

The construction of Beaver Dam began on Nov. 22, 1960 -- just two years after Daisy began production. It took more than 400 men working around the clock, five days a week, for about five years to build the dam. Roads to the job site were paved to aid the huge work force, mostly from Rogers and Eureka Springs. Many other jobs involved building the Arkansas 12 bridge and relocating all of the roads that would be covered with water as the lake filled.

To get an accounting of life during these exciting times, I asked brothers Jim and Ken Necessary for their experiences and memories. They were involved in this process and who better to tell the story? Here are some excerpts from the interview:

In the 1950s, Freeman Necessary and his wife, Mary, and their family lived in Lee's Summit, near Kansas City, Mo. Freeman had worked in heavy construction most of his life, moving a lot, sometimes eight or ten times in one year. When the children started growing up, he settled down and started a bulk fuel oil business, selling heating oil, kerosene and gasoline to local service stations and small businesses. In the mid-1950s, the fuel oil business was taken over by big companies, and his business dwindled. I asked the brothers how they came to move to Rogers? "Dad had visited Northwest Arkansas in the past and loved the area, so about 1956, he packed up his family and moved here."

High School

When they moved from Lee's Summit, Ken was 16 years old and started the 10th grade in Rogers. "The students were very nice and accepted me," he said. "One of my first memories was the students taking me to the county fair in Bentonville. That was a big deal. I played football for Coach Howard Sutton and Frank Tillery -- they were great men." I asked if he remembered the football field where the Rogers Post Office is today? "The field was rocky and sloped from one end to the other. We all had bruised and bleeding elbows from hitting the rocky ground," he said.

Ken did well in football and received All State and All Conference honors. He also played in the East-West All Star game in 1959. I asked Ken if he got into trouble at Rogers High? "Yes, quite often. I received several paddlings from Coach Sutton. Once I got caught chewing gum in class, and Coach Sutton gave me a choice of a paddling, or scraping gum from the floor and under desks. I bent over and grabbed my ankles for I hated scraping gum. Haha! I also remember the sloped floor in the study hall where naughty students (Ken?) rolled marbles and Coke bottles down the floor toward the teacher's desk."

Ken graduated in 1959, the year before the last senior class graduated from the school designed by Rogers architect A.O. Clarke and built in 1911 on Walnut Street. He received a football scholarship to Arkansas Tech at Russellville and played for three years. After college, Ken joined the Army and had a distinguished career serving for 23 years and eight months and achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel.

I asked the brothers what they did for fun in the 1950s and 1960s? Ken said that in high school, they hung out at Jack's Drive-In, which was the "in place to be" at that time. Jack's was very popular with teenagers until the Jan-Lin Drive-In opened on April 8, 1962. Jack's closed about the time the Jan-Lin opened. Ken also said that he liked to go to Lake Atalanta to the skating rink which was another popular hangout.

Marriage

Jim Necessary is the oldest of his siblings and was already married to Marilyn when they moved to Rogers. He said they spent so much time working that there was little time for "fun." However, they lived out in the country and had horses and were involved in riding, breaking, training and horse shows. Jim got a job at Wendt Sonis (carbide tool manufacturer) working for Clyde Musholt.

When the Necessary families moved to Rogers in 1956, the St. Mary's Hospital on Walnut Street was fairly new. I asked Jim about the hospital. "The hospital was enlarged several times through the years, and we did site foundation work on several additions. All of our children were born there except for Mike, the oldest.

Where and what kind of automobiles did you buy? I asked. "When we came to Rogers, all I had was a 1953 GMC pickup. At the time, Decker Motor Co. was on Poplar Street in the building where Las Palmas Restaurant is today. There was a man from Bentonville who bought a new Buick every two years, and a couple of times, I bought his trade-in, and it was barely used. I bought my first new automobile from Charlie Decker in 1972 -- a new Buick. My family also bought cars from Newt Hailey Ford, just across the street where the Rogers Historical Museum is today," said Jim.

Business

Freeman Necessary returned to the heavy construction business, starting Necessary Construction with one small used bulldozer and a truck. As the business grew, Jim quit Wendt Sonis after about a year and went to work in the family business.

At the beginning of the 1960s, the poultry industry was evolving and began a huge boom that still lasts today. The first big break for Necessary Construction was building pads for the huge chicken houses that were becoming popular. They built many foundations for poultry houses for George's Poultry. When Daisy Manufacturing came to Rogers, Necessary Construction did the site work for the new plant on U.S. 71. After that, they were busy building streets and house pads in the new subdivisions that were rapidly increasing due to the new jobs.

Work on the Beaver Dam and lake began in earnest about 1960. In the fertile farm land and valley along the river were many roads that would be inundated with water when the lake was flooded. In 1962, Necessary Construction received contracts from the county for the massive job of relocating the roads and bridges to higher ground. They built new roads all around the north side of the lake in the Best, Larue, Clifty, Lost Bridge and other areas.

During this time, the new Arkansas 12 bridge was going up, providing many jobs to local residents. The only way to cross the White River was by the old rickety Arkansas 12 bridge built in 1904. The Necessarys crossed the bridge every day for a couple of years with their equipment and materials building the new roads. I asked Jim if he thought the lake would ever reach the new bridge, 165 feet up in the air? "The new bridge was really high. Me and a lot of others wondered if the water would reach that high," he said. In 1963, for a short time, the old and new bridges both crossed the river, but on Aug. 26, 1963, the old bridge was loaded with 75 pounds of dynamite, blasted, and collapsed into the river. The remains were sold as scrap iron.

Freeman and Jim built Necessary Construction into a thriving business that was instrumental in many construction projects in Northwest Arkansas. Jim and Marilyn had six children, but only two -- Mike and Kevin -- continued in the family business. They started working as soon as they were old enough and operated heavy equipment as teenagers. After college, both boys joined the company. Freeman retired due to ill health about 1985, and Jim assumed control of the business. Jim retired and sold to APAC Construction in 1999. Shortly afterward, Mike and Kevin started their own company, N.E.C. Inc., and continue to carry on the family business.