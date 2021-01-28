Exceptionalism myth

HB1231 and HB1218 by Republican lawmakers is just another apparent attempt to whitewash the history of America through the myth of American exceptionalism. People of color in Arkansas ought to view this obscene and egregious effort as a declaration of historical warfare. Let's be clear: This bill does nothing more than foster white nationalism while infringing upon the right to free speech and academic freedom in higher education institutions.

It is delusional and irrational to believe that this country's history of white supremacy, imperialism, genocide, patriarchy, and capitalism ought to be filtered out to justify a narrative that these evils were necessary for the pursuit of American democracy. It was through the kidnapping, transferring, exploitation of labor and political marginalization of Black bodies (and others) that America became prosperous. Moreover, the 1619 Project ought to be standard curriculum in Arkansas to teach students the real history of this state and country, not these deplorable bills.

Therefore, any Republican that votes for this bill is a racist, period. If by some chance both bills are passed and it becomes the law in the state I would hope that a whole lot of people are willing to get into "good trouble" like the late John Lewis advocated, shaming these insecure hypocrites back into their hateful hole.

JOSEPH JONES

Alexander

Stop micromanaging

As a longtime school teacher, I am writing to express my contempt for these two bills -- HB1218 and HB1231 -- which exemplify outrageous government overreach dictating what can and cannot be taught and what groups can and cannot meet in our public schools.

While my gut tells me that these bills are a sneaky attempt to control the narrative on slavery -- probably wishing to portray it as a rosy, necessary arrangement, as Tom Cotton once suggested -- the additional consequences are vast. In the end, these bills would even restrict groups like Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Girls on the Run. The author, Mark Lowery, and his sources, probably ALEC, are attempting to micromanage teachers and school systems and, frankly, to exert their personal beliefs, rather than academically sound, factual information about complex and difficult issues like slavery, genocide, women's rights, and human sexuality, among others.

I have far more confidence in the school systems and teachers to figure out how best to help students understand and navigate the ugly parts of our country's and world's history. Please stay in your lane and leave this to the academic professionals.

Vote no on these abominations: HB1218 and HB1231.

SUZANNE WILMOTH

Rogers

A job for Biden's son

President Biden is putting together his Cabinet and staff. Perhaps he can nominate his son to be ambassador to China. Hunter Biden certainly knows the area well.

RICHARD B. CLARK

Little Rock

What a quandary it is

Choosing between lying Sarah Sanders and public-spending Leslie Rutledge just might make some Republicans want to go fishing on primary election day.

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville

Learn from mistakes

Social justice, as a concept, is designed to identify sources of injustice and work to ameliorate their effects. The goal is to create a better society for everyone. That cannot be achieved without open and honest education which approaches potentially controversial topics with sensitivity, but not with fear. Choosing to openly discuss class divisions, racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia in classrooms does not threaten the fabric of our democracy; however, choosing to ignore or omit realities of American history -- and the American present -- certainly does pose a threat to our future.

Proposed House Bill 1218 includes an exception for courses, classes, events, or activities that include an "accurate" history of ethnic groups and for the discussion of "controversial aspects of history." "Accuracy" in history is necessarily subjective; even educators who exclusively rely on primary sources carefully select which materials to include in their curriculum, shaping the narrative that is presented to students. Further, there are no protections included for explorations of historical oppression based on gender or gender identity, sexuality, or religious belief.

By attempting to stymie the academic freedom of educators to explore topics related to ideas of social justice, HB1218 would irrevocably harm our ability to combat misinformation, revisionist history, and propaganda -- some of the greatest threats to our democracy today. We must be willing to learn from the mistakes of the past to avoid replicating or perpetuating the sins of our ancestors. Educators do not teach to sow the seeds of disunity, hatred, or fear. We teach our students to think critically, to evaluate conflicting ideas with open minds, and to create their own understandings of the world. Part of this necessary and challenging process is developing empathy, which can only occur through exposure to diverse voices and viewpoints.

BECCA SCHAEFFER

Cherokee Village

On drawing the lines

I read that our esteemed attorney general (she of the Rutledge Report) was hiring Doyle Webb to assist in redrawing legislative districts. For $150,000 no less. So I determined I would finally write to the paper. I should have been quicker. John Brummett's column on Sunday said it better than I could.

Redistricting is something that should be handled by an independent nonpartisan body. The current system in Arkansas leaves the foxes in charge of the henhouse. We citizens deserve better. I believe an economics or geography class at any state college could draw district lines more equitably and much cheaper than Madame Rutledge's scheme.

RICK JONES

Prairie Grove