Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Follow the bouncing husband

"That's what I call bouncing," said Eeyore. "Taking people by surprise. Very unpleasant habit. I don't mind Tigger being in the Forest," he went on, "because it's a large Forest, and there's plenty of room to bounce in it. But I don't see why he should come into my little corner of it, and bounce there."

-- A.A. Milne, "The House at Pooh Corner"

Ah, yes, bouncing -- actions not in and of themselves bad, but that annoy the ever-lovin' daylights out of us. Now that I've remarried, I've nearly an endless supply of bouncing examples right at my fingertips.

For example, Trapper John and I went to the gym yesterday. He adores the gym. Sometimes, he goes twice a day. You heard me. TWICE A DAY. Me? I go three times a week, and the only reason I go at all is to read a book. It's true. The minute I hit the door of the fitness center, I don my noise-canceling headphones and play the latest in a long string of audiobooks, and for the next hour, I fall into another story with no telephone, email or text interruption. It is bliss. I hardly notice I'm rowing or lifting weights. If someone would only combine the library with the gym and a Dunkin' Donuts kiosk, I might never leave.

Now that I see that sentence on paper, I understand why I'd like to lose 12 pounds this year. I think I'm doing well. I only have 18 to go.

So, back to yesterday. As we left the gym, Trapper asked me how my workout was.

"It was great!" I answered. "I finished my book and started another one. 'In Cold Blood' by Truman Capote."

"Oooooh, he should know a lot about that, the gangsta," Trapper said.

I stared into space, tilted my head and squinted my eyes. The gangster? Surely he doesn't mean –

"You mean ... Al Capone?"

"Capone, Capote, sure, one of those guys."

"Al Capone was in the mob. Truman Capote was a writer. Wrote 'Breakfast at Tiffany's.' Best friends with Harper Lee. He was 'Dill' in 'To Kill a Mockingbird.' You give me a lot of fodder for writing, you know?"

"You're welcome," Trapper chuckled. "You give me a lot of fodder, too, if ever I wrote anything. I'd start with your nightly monologue."

OK, he's got me there. Trapper annoys me by striking up a conversation the moment he leaves the room I'm in, and I can't hear what he's saying. But I annoy the socks off of him by striking up a conversation the very moment he starts to fall asleep. Just as he's winding down, I come alive! My mind races with the things I didn't get done today, the things I want to do tomorrow, the new roses I'm ordering, the leak in the kitchen sink, and the potential changes to the tax code in 2025.

"You talking at midnight wasn't adequately disclosed in the vows," Trapper said.

"Yes, it was," I said. "In 3-point font on the back page."

He'll bounce back. That's what Trappers do.