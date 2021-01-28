Prep Basketball Roundup

TUESDAY'S ROUNDUPS

Boys

Berryville 67, Gravette 43

Jake Wilson and Landon Chester combined for 10 3-pointers and 45 points Tuesday night as Berryville rolled past Gravette in 4A-1 Conference action.

Chester scored nine of his 21 points in the first quarter as the Bobcats (16-3, 6-1) jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter. Berryville remained in control with a 36-17 halftime cushion and a 55-37 lead through three quarters.

Wilson finished with five 3-pointers and led the Bobcats with 24 points, while Weston Teague added 10. Tristan Batie had 12 points for Gravette (6-7, 3-3).

Prairie Grove 54, Shiloh Christian 52

Prairie Grove bounced back after losing its first-half lead and slipped past Shiloh Christian in a 4A-1 Conference game in Springdale.

The Tigers (9-7, 6-2) led 15-9 after one quarter and 21-16 at halftime, but the Saints (8-10, 3-4) rallied to force a 32-32 tie heading into the fourth quarter.

Landon Semrad led Prairie Grove with 16 points, while Blake Gardner added 11.

Huntsville 59, Harrison 57

Mason Davidson's running jumper with about 45 seconds remaining gave Huntsville (9-9, 4-3) a win over Harrison in Goblin Arena.

Harrison (1-10, 1-6) tied the game at 57 with 1:04 left to play as Ethan Edwards stole the ball near midcourt and drove in for a layup. Davidson, however, took the inbounds pass and drove into the lane, where his short jumper hit the front of the rim and rolled in.

The Goblins then called three timeouts in the final 31 seconds to set up a play, but Edwards couldn't get his last-second shot to fall.

Farmington 76, Gentry 24

Carson Simmons and Decory Thomas each had 11 points as Farmington retained its grip of first place in the 4A-1 Conference's West Division standings with a win over Gentry.

The win helps the Cardinals (12-4, 6-1) set up a big showdown Friday against Prairie Grove.

The New School 79, NWA Classical Academy 37

Sophomores Quentus McNeal and Evan Goldman combined for 46 points to help the Cougars cruise to the 1A-1 West Conference victory.

The Cougars (27-3, 7-1) led 42-20 at halftime. McNeal poured in a game-high 24 points, while Goldman added 22.

Elkins 58, Greenland 35

Elkins outscored Greenland by a combined 36-18 over the second and third quarters in order to take control and earn a 3A-1 Conference victory at Greenland.

The Elks (9-6, 4-3) outscored the Pirates (4-8, 0-8) 17-7 in the second quarter and turned a two-point lead into a 31-19 halftime cushion. Elkins continued to pull away and led 50-30 after three quarters.

Aiden Underdown had 22 points and was the only player in double figures for Elkins. Kade Gobel and Dayton Brooks each had 12 points for Greenland.

Ozark 49, Clarksville 45

Clarksville fell behind early and never caught up as the Panthers suffered a 4A-4 Conference loss to Ozark at Clarksville.

The Hillbillies led 13-10 after one quarter and extended that to a 27-22 halftime cushion.

Cody Qualls and Owen Ashlock each had 16 points for Clarksville.

Charleston 72, Cedarville 55

Brandon Scott had the hot hand with 44 points to lead Charleston to a 3A-4 Conference victory over Cedarville.

The Tigers, who improved to 6-3 in league play, outscored the Pirates 21-10 in the third quarter to pull away. Charleston used the run to turn a 31-30 halftime lead into a 52-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ozark Mountain 63, Omaha 33

Ozark Mountain jumped out to a 19-6 lead and went on to defeat Omaha in a 1A-1 East Conference game.

William Gray had 10 points for Omaha, which pulled within 26-19 at halftime before Ozark Mountain went on a 26-7 run and pulled away.

Siloam Springs 57, Van Buren 47

The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5A-West Conference victory at Van Buren on Tuesday at Clair Bates Arena.

The Panthers trailed 20-9 after the first quarter as Van Buren connected on six 3-point baskets in the first quarter.

Siloam Springs pulled within 29-23 at halftime and outscored Van Buren 18-7 in the third quarter to take a 41-36 lead going into the fourth.

Landon Ward led the Panthers (7-11, 2-5) with 21 points, while Nate Vachon added 12, Josh Stewart nine, Jackson Ford eight and Dalton Newman seven.

Avery Salisbury led Van Buren with 21 points, including four 3-pointers in the first quarter. Jose Estrada added 14 points for the Pointers (8-5, 2-3).

Lamar 78, Two Rivers 59

Jerron Massengale had 15 points and the balanced Lamar Warriors rolled to a win over Two Rivers in 3A-5 Conference play.

Jamarey Larkin added 14 and Dylan Mize and Bradlee Kemp finished with 13 and 12, respectively. The Warriors' Ethan Kendall and Caden Lyle finished with nine and six points, respectively.

Lamar (11-3, 7-1) battles Mayflower (11-1, 6-1) Friday.

Booneville 53, Cossatot River 47

Austin Hill and Jordan Sanchez combined for 25 points to lead Booneville to a win over Cossatot River in 3A-4 play.

Mason Goers and Jacob Herrera finished with eight apiece for the Bearcats (13-3, 6-3).

Dakota Gentry poured in 21 for the Eagles (6-10, 2-5).

Paris 44, Hackett 36

Sam Muldrow and Jesse Wells scored 11 points each to help Paris cruise to a win over Hackett in 3A-4 play.

With the victory, the Eagles improved to 9-9 overall and 4-5 in league play. Hackett is 3-12 and 2-8, respectively.

Lavaca 61, Mansfield 33

Drake Grantham scored 25 points to help Lavaca double up Mansfield in 2A-4 play.

Luke Watson and Avery Walker finished with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

The Golden Arrows (10-6, 7-1) open a three-game homestand today against Johnson County Westside.

County Line 55, Ozark Catholic 49

Aundrae Milum and Kelby Rudd scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, to fuel County Line to a win over Ozark Catholic -- the Rockets' 13th straight victory.

Perrin Lunsford led the Griffins (22-7, 7-3) with 14 points.

County Line, which hasn't lost since Dec. 1, will host St. Paul today. The Griffins travel to Lead Hill today.

Waldron 69, Danville 31

Gada Wagner and Isaac Villerreal combined for 33 points in Waldron's win over Danville.

Caden Fuller and Trenton Hunt added eight apiece for the Bulldogs (17-5, 8-1).

Acorn 79, Future School 41

Acorn's Damian Bohlman scored 41 points in just over three quarters Tuesday to lead the Tigers to a win over Future School in 2A-4 play.

Acorn (16-4, 8-1) leads Lavaca (10-6, 7-1) for the top seed.

Lead Hill 91, Deer 66

Lead Hill had six players finish in double figures and bounced back from a first-quarter deficit to defeat Deer in a 1A-1 East Conference game at Deer.

The Tigers outscored the host Antlers 20-12 in the second quarter and turned a 24-18 deficit into a 38-36 halftime lead. Lead Hill then extended that lead to 58-44 after three quarters before scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter.

Cody Paul had 19 points to lead the Tigers, while Pierce Marshall added 18 and T.J. Catron had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, as well as eight assists. Jon Fulton contributed 13 while Will Mancinelli and Mason Cain chipped in 10 points apiece.

Girls

Harrison 65, Huntsville 22

Harrison bolted to a 21-8 lead after one quarter and dominated for a 4A-1 Conference win over Huntsville in Goblin Arena.

Clare Barger had 15 points and Alex Hill added 11 for the Lady Goblins (13-0, 7-0), who extended their lead to 33-14 at halftime. Tanna Wilson had 13 for Huntsville (7-11, 1-4).

Shiloh Christian 55, Prairie Grove 42

Shiloh Christian needed a 15-6 run in the third quarter to pull away from Prairie Grove and take a 4A-1 Conference victory at home.

Hailey Tunnell had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lady Saints (15-4, 4-2), who led 8-6 after one quarter and 26-22 at halftime before pulling away for a 41-28 cushion after three quarters.

Anna McCredy added 11 points for Shiloh, while Acie Thurlby and Ryli Russ chipped in 10 points apiece.

Gravette 74, Berryville 45

Lizzy Ellis had 19 points to lead Gravette to a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Berryville.

Kaylan Chilton and Reese Hamilton added 12 points apiece for the Lady Lions (10-5, 3-3), who jumped out to a 26-11 lead in the first quarter and enjoyed a 45-21 halftime cushion.

Hannah Youngblood finished with 16 points for Berryville (5-8, 2-5), followed by Lilli Compton with 15 and Lauren Compton with 11.

Siloam Springs 44, Van Buren 41 (OT)

The Lady Panthers snapped a two-game losing streak with a road win against Van Buren on Tuesday at Clair Bates Arena.

Mimo Jacklik knocked down a 3-pointer in overtime to give Siloam Springs a 42-41 lead with a little more than a minute left, and Sydney Moorman knocked down two free throws to set the final score.

Siloam Springs led 11-7 after the first quarter, but Van Buren went on a 12-2 run in the second and took a 19-15 lead at halftime. The Lady Pointers pulled ahead by as many as nine, 26-17, in the third quarter. Siloam Springs pulled within 31-28 going into the fourth. The game was tied at 37 after regulation.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers (11-5, 3-3) with 12 points, while Jacklik had 11, including three 3-pointers.

Skylyr Coleman scored all nine of her points in the second half to lead Van Buren (7-9, 1-4), while Allie Moss and Brooklyn Kannady had eight apiece.

Valley Springs 67, Lincoln 48

Valley Springs hit 14 3-pointers and set up its big 3A-1 Conference rematch with Bergman with a victory at Lincoln.

The Lady Tigers (19-5, 7-1) snapped a 7-7 tie by outscoring Lincoln 25-12 in the second quarter for a 32-19 halftime lead. Valley Springs then went on an 18-8 run in the third quarter to put the game away.

Whitney Coffelt had six of Valley Springs' 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as seven different Lady Tigers hit at least one from beyond the arc. Cayley Patrick added 12 for Valley Springs, which hosts Bergman in Friday's showdown.

Sarah Snodgrass led Lincoln (2-16, 1-5) with 13 points.

The New School 20, NWA Classical 9

Kynneddy Wolff scored 7 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a 1A-1 West Conference win.

St. Paul 53, Thaden School 19

The Lady Saints rolled to a conference win Tuesday night.

Emily Burnett scored 20 to lead the way for St. Paul.

Lamar 56, Two Rivers 24

Amber Brown had 12 points and Karley Williams added nine to pace Lamar to a win over Two Rivers.

Britlyn Kendall and Shae Taylor added eight apiece for the winners (11-4, 5-3).

Lamar travels to Mayflower Friday.

Clarksville 47, Ozark 32

The Clarksville Lady Panthers won their third conference game with a victory against Ozark.

Briley Burns led Ozark (14-5, 5-2) with 13 points. Kelsee Barnett finished with seven.

The Lady Panthers improved to 3-3 in the 4A-4.

Cossatot River 51, Booneville 46

Kayla Richardson scored 13 points Tuesday to lead Cossatot River to a win over the Booneville Ladycats.

With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 15-2 overall and 7-2 in the 3A-4.

Joleigh Tate had 12 points and seven rebounds for Booneville (9-7, 4-5). Leigh Swint added 10, Hayley Roberts nine, and Heaven Sanchez finished with eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Cedarville 54, Charleston 42

Senior Makayla Pearcy scored 17 of her game-high 21 points in the first half Tuesday to power Cedarville to a win over Charleston.

The Lady Pirates, who shot just 26 percent during a 36-34 overtime loss to Charleston last Saturday, outscored the Lady Tigers, 19-7, in the final eight minutes.

Cedarville's Chloe Morrow scored 17 points in the final half for the winners (14-3, 6-2).

Paris 54, Hackett 31

Jaydn Hart finished with 17 points to pace Paris to a win over Hackett.

Karsyn Tencleve and Brailey Forst combined for 23 points in the team's victory. Tencleve finished with 13.

Paris (9-9, 4-6) travels to Danville Friday.

Mansfield 46, Lavaca 21

Danielle Lillie had 16 points and five rebounds to pace Mansfield to a conference win over Lavaca.

Makayla Strutton had 14 points and five steals for the Lady Tigers (15-4, 8-1). Skylynn Harris added six points seven rebounds and three steals, and the Tigers' Chloe Creekmore finished with five points and five boards.

Rylie Green led Lavaca with 13 points.

County Line 52, Ozark Catholic 24

Jayleigh Smith took care of Ozark Catholic by herself Tuesday night.

The County Line junior scored 25 points to help lead the Rockets to a win over the Griffins.

County Line (9-12, 6-2) will host St. Paul today.

Mountainburg 38, Magazine 32

Annie Claire Beasley and Haley Reed scored nine points each to help lead Mountainburg to a win over Magazine in 2A-4 play.

Kylie Robinson led Magazine with 16 points.