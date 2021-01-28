Louisiana DB has Hogs as one of his favorites

Cornerback Brylan Green has Arkansas as one of his favorite schools after receiving a scholarship offer from the Hogs last week.

Green, 5-11, 175 pounds, of LaFayette Christian Academy in Louisiana, spoke with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter on Jan 18 and had an offer from the Razorbacks after the conversation.

“The conversation went well,” Green said. “He was just talking about how my film was very impressive and how he can tell I have a love for the game. We also got on the topic of Louisiana because he’s also a Louisiana native so it was just a connection right there with some laughs and giggles.”

His offer from the Hogs was his eighth. He also has offers from Auburn, Colorado, Mississippi State, Kansas and others. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports rates Green a 3-star prospect.

He recorded 66 tackles, 6 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles as a junior. He had a kick return for a touchdown.

Also an outstanding center fielder prospect, Green has baseball offers from Mississippi State, Eastern Kentucky, South Alabama, Louisiana, Southern University, Grambling State and others. As a sophomore, he batted .293 in 18 games with three doubles and triples and nine stolen bases.

The baseball Razorbacks are among others showing interest. He mentioned why Arkansas is one of his favorite schools.

“Just the fan base and how much love they are giving me,” Green said. “The coaches also show me a lot of love and I really appreciate it. Another thing that makes Arkansas a favorite is that I’m also getting recruited for baseball, too. Me and the baseball coaches keep in contact consistently as well.”

Green is planning to checkout Arkansas online.

“I haven’t actually been able to sit down and research the school yet but I was planning on doing so this week,” he said.