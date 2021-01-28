Measure to pause letter grades for schools passes in House

A bill that would suspend the state's letter grade rating system for public schools for the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic passed the Arkansas Legislature's lower chamber on Wednesday.

Under Arkansas law, public schools receive a letter grade A through F based on test scores, graduation rates and other factors. The rating system was suspended for the 2019-20 school year when annual statewide assessments did not take place as scheduled in April because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot, the bill's lead sponsor, said the virus continues to disrupt education in the state, and it's not yet clear whether statewide assessments will be administered as scheduled for the 2020-21 school year. Furthermore, he said, it would be unfair to give schools a letter grade as they adapt to a once-in-a-century pandemic.

"Every one of you know what our teachers, our janitorial services, our cafeteria workers, our bus drivers, our faculty members have had to deal with since March of 2020. A completely unnecessary and undue burden has been put on them to keep safe and educate our kids," Evans said.

He noted that the assessments are weighted more heavily than the other factors.

The state Department of Education backs the bill, while Arkansas Learns, a consumer-focused organization that initiated the grading system, is opposed.

Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, spoke against the bill. He said the letter grades distill pages of data and information into an easy-to-understand resource for parents.

"I'm troubled by us removing a tool, and it is a tool, for parents to understand how their local school is doing," Lowery said.

He said the rating system could help parents understand how a school is doing with online or hybrid learning during the pandemic, and added that halting the ratings could send the message that the state is trying to hide something.

Evans noted that the state will continue to collect all the data it usually collects, and it will still be available to parents.

House Bill 1151 passed 91-4, with two members of the House voting present. Voting against were Lowery, Reps. Rick Beck, R-Center Ridge; Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley; and David Ray, R-Maumelle.