Pine Bluff Community briefs

MECA board meeting set next week

The Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

State of County speech scheduled

County Judge Gerald Robinson will deliver the State of the County Address at 11 a.m. Feb. 4, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Pine Bluff Commercial will stream the event live on its Facebook page.

"Media is welcome to live stream the judge's address, but due to covid precautions the invitation is for the press, elected officials or their designee, " according to a news release. Details: County Judge's Office, (870) 541-5360.

Mayor plans State of City address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the State of the City Address at 6 p.m. Feb. 18, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Due to Covid-19, capacity at the convention center will be limited. Safeguards such as social distancing and mask wearing will be implemented. The address will also be streamed online.

Chamber dinner going drive-thru

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual dinner as a drive-thru event from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 18, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 each, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The event will feature two pasta dinner options, Chamber swag bags and the chance to briefly meet new Chamber staff members.

Sponsors may include their marketing materials in the bags and will also have the opportunity to talk about their business on the radio.

Details: Jennifer Kline, events and marketing manager at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110.