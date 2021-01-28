MLB free agent signings and remaining free agents

MLB Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK -- The 38 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) Signed Freddy Galvis, ss, Cincinnati, to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO (2) Signed Adam Eaton, of, Washington, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Liam Hendriks, rhp, Oakland, to a $54 million, four-year contract.

DETROIT (1) Signed Robbie Grossman, of, Oakland, to a $10 million, two-year contract.

HOUSTON (3) Signed Pedro Báez, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $12.5 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Houston, to a $7 million, two-year contract; re-signed Michael Brantley, of, to a $32 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (3) Signed Mike Minor, lhp, Oakland, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Greg Holland, rhp, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) Signed Kurt Suzuki, c, Washington, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed José Quintana, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (1) Signed JA Happ, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) Re-signed DJ LeMahieu, 2b, to a $90 million, six-year contract; signed Corey Kluber, rhp, Texas, to an $11 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (2) Re-signed Mike Zunino, c, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, New York Mets, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (4) Re-signed Robbie Ray, lhp, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, San Diego, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed George Springer, of, Houston, to a $150 million, six-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (5) Re-signed Josh Tomlin, rhp, to $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Drew Smyly (LR Central/Arkansas Razorbacks), lhp, San Francisco, to an $11 million, one-year contract; signed Charlie Morton, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $15 million, one-year contract; re-signed Pablo Sandoval, 3b, to a minor league contract ($1 million); signed Ehire Adrianza, inf, Minnesota, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million).

CHICAGO (1) Signed Austin Romine, c, Detroit, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) Re-signed Blake Treinen, rhp, to a $17.5 million, two-year contract.

NEW YORK (3) Marcus Stroman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Trevor May, rhp, Minnesota, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks), c, Chicago White Sox, to a $40.6 million, four-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) Re-signed Jurickson Profar, 2b, to a $21 million, three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (3) Kevin Gausman, rhp, accepted $18.9 million qualifying offer; signed Anthony DeSclafani, rhp, Cincinnati, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Wood, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (3) Re-signed Ryan Zimmerman, 1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Brad Hand, lhp, Cleveland, to a $10.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jon Lester, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

Remaining Free Agents

NEW YORK -- The 143 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) Bryan Holaday, c; Wade LeBlanc, lhp.

BOSTON (4) Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Rusney Castillo, of; Collin McHugh, rhp; Martin Pérez, lhp.

CHICAGO (4) Alex Colomé, rhp; Jarrod Dyson, of; Edwin Encarnación, dh; Gio González, lhp.

CLEVELAND (3) César Hernández, 2b; Sandy León, c; Oliver Pérez, lhp.

DETROIT (4) C.J. Cron, 1b; Iván Nova, rhp; Jonathan Schoop, 2b; Jordan Zimmermann, rhp.

HOUSTON (2) Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (3) Alex Gordon, of; Matt Harvey, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) Andrelton Simmons, ss; Julio Teheran, rhp.

MINNESOTA (7) Alex Avila, c; Tyler Clippard, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Marwin González, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Jake Odorizzi, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

NEW YORK (4) Brett Gardner, of; Erik Kratz, c; James Paxton, lhp; Masahiro Tanaka, rhp.

OAKLAND (7) Mike Fiers, rhp; Tommy La Stella, 2b; Jake Lamb, 3b; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Marcus Semien, ss; Joakim Soria, rhp.

SEATTLE (3) Dee Gordon, 2b; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (1) Aaron Loup, lhp.

TEXAS (7) Jesse Chavez, rhp; Shin-Soo Choo, of-dh; Derek Dietrich, inf; Jeff Mathis, c; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Andrew Romine, inf; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

TORONTO (7) Chase Anderson, rhp; Anthony Bass, rhp; Ken Giles, rhp; Joe Panik, 2b; Matt Shoemaker, rhp; Jonathan Villar, ss-2b; Taijuan Walker, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) Jon Jay; of; Mike Leake, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp; Yasmany Tomás, of-3b.

ATLANTA (8) Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Adeiny Hechavarría, ss; Nick Markakis, of; Mark Melancon, rhp; Darren O'Day, rhp; Marcell Ozuna, of.

CHICAGO (7) Andrew Chafin, lhp; Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Billy Hamilton, of; Jeremy Jeffress, rhp; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Cameron Maybin, of; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (2) q-Trevor Bauer, rhp; Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (6) Drew Butera, Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; Chris Owings ss-2b-of; Kevin Pillar, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (5) Kiké Hernández, of-inf; Jake McGee, lhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Joc Pederson, of; Justin Turner, 3b.

MIAMI (7) Brad Boxberger, rhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks), inf; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Matt Joyce, of; Sean Rodríguez, 3b; Nick Vincent, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (4) Brett Anderson, lhp; Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (12) Yoenis Céspedes, of; Robinson Chirinos, c; Todd Frazier, 3b; Jared Hughes, rhp; Jed Lowrie, 2b-3b; Jake Marisnick, of; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; Erasmo Ramírez, rhp; Wilson Ramos, c; René Rivera, c; Justin Wilson, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (9) José Álvarado, lhp; p-Jake Arrieta, rhp; Jay Bruce, of; Didi Gregorius, ss; Tommy Hunter, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; q-J.T. Realmuto, c; David Robertson, rhp; Brandon Workman, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) Chris Archer, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Keone Kela, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (5) Brad Miller, 3b; Yadier Molina, c; Adam Wainwright, rhp; Matt Wieters, c; Kolten Wong, 2b.

SAN DIEGO (3) Mitch Moreland, 1b; Garrett Richards, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) Trevor Cahill, rhp; Tony Watson, lhp.

WASHINGTON (6) Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3b; Sean Doolittle, lhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b.