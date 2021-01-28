National terrorism alert warns of violence in U.S.

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who are trying to break a door of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP / Jose Luis Magana )

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism bulletin Wednesday warning of the lingering potential for violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment after President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The warning suggests that the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol may have emboldened extremists and set the stage for additional attacks.

The Homeland Security Department periodically issues such advisories through its National Terrorism Advisory System, but the warnings have typically been generated by elevated concerns about attacks by foreign governments or radical groups, not domestic extremists.

In a statement, the department said the purpose of the new bulletin was to warn the public about a "heightened threat environment" across the United States "that is likely to persist over the coming weeks."

The bulletin is a lesser-status warning designed to alert the public about general risks, rather than an imminent attack linked to a specific threat.

"[The Homeland Security Department] does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot; however, violent riots have continued in recent days, and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances and ideological causes fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence," the statement read.

It is not uncommon for the federal government to warn law enforcement authorities through bulletins about the prospect for violence tied to a particular event or date, such as July 4.

The most recent bulletins that the Homeland Security Department has issued -- both this month -- warned the public about an elevated threat from Iran. No other bulletin in recent years has been issued to alert Americans about violence by domestic extremists.

"Throughout 2020, [Domestic Violent Extremists] targeted individuals with opposing views engaged in First Amendment-protected, nonviolent protest activity," the bulletin states. "[Domestic Violent Extremists] motivated by a range of issues, including anger over covid-19 restrictions, the 2020 election results, and police use of force have plotted and on occasion carried out attacks against government facilities."

"DHS is concerned these same drivers to violence will remain through early 2021 and some [Domestic Violent Extremists] may be emboldened by the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. to target elected officials and government facilities," it adds.

The bulletin also singles out racially motivated acts of violence such as the 2019 rampage targeting Hispanics in El Paso, Texas, as well as the threat posed by extremists motivated by foreign terrorist organizations.

The alert was issued at a tense time after the riot at the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the presidential election. The Homeland Security Department also noted violent riots in "recent days," an apparent reference to events in Portland, Ore., linked to anarchist groups.

"The domestic terrorism attack on our Capitol earlier this month shined a light on a threat that has been right in front of our faces for years," said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. "I am glad to see that DHS fully recognizes the threat posed by violent, right-wing extremists and is taking efforts to communicate that threat to the American people."

The decision to release a warning about the threat of domestic terrorism is a pivot from the Trump administration, in which some White House officials sought to suppress even the use of the phrase "domestic terrorism."

A former Homeland Security intelligence chief also said in a whistleblower complaint filed in September that Trump's Homeland Security Department directed analysts to downplay the threat of white supremacy in a threat assessment that had been delayed for months. The threat report eventually singled out white supremacy as a lethal threat after the whistleblower complaint prompted backlash from Congress.

The alert was issued by acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske. Biden's nominee for the Cabinet post, Alejandro Mayorkas, has not been confirmed by the Senate.

Two former Homeland Security secretaries, Michael Chertoff and Janet Napolitano, called on the Senate to confirm Mayorkas so he can start working with the FBI and other agencies, and deal with the threat posed by domestic extremists, among other issues.

Chertoff, who served under President George W. Bush, said attacks by far-right, domestic extremists are not new but that deaths attributed to them in recent years in the U.S. have exceeded those linked to jihadis such as al-Qaida. "We have to be candid and face what the real risk is," he said in a conference call with reporters.

Federal authorities have charged more than 150 people in the Capitol siege, including some with links to right-wing extremist groups such as the Three Percenters and the Oath Keepers.

The Justice Department announced charges Wednesday against 43-year-old Ian Rogers, a California man found with five pipe bombs during a search of his business this month who had a sticker associated with the Three Percenters on his vehicle. His lawyer told his hometown newspaper, The Napa Valley Register, that he is a "very well-respected small-business owner, father, and family man" who does not belong to any violent organizations.

Information for this article was contributed by Ben Fox and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; by Nick Miroff of The Washington Post; and by Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times.

