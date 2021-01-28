If you have a boat, a crucial component is going to fail you at an inconvenient time, and possibly at a very inconvenient place.

As one who has limped along for years on hard-used equipment, I am accustomed to this reality. Trailer wires fray and short out the lights, and wheel bearings need to be maintained. Interior wires fray and break. Fuse links break and require replacement.

It's always something, but I was wholly unprepared when my 25-horsepower Yamaha outboard failed to start during a recent trip to the Little Red River. I can always count on the 14-year-old outboard to work, until the day it didn't.

A motor is a simple device. If it has fuel, air and spark, it should run. The starter worked, but the motor failed to turn over.

First thing we did was replace the spark plugs. The motor still had its original pair, and even though they looked fine, 14 years is time to retire them. We were pleased to see that the new plugs produced a nice blue spark.

The next thing to check was fuel flow, starting at the fuel tank. The primer bulb would not harden, but it never has. We pumped the bulb a couple of times and disconnected the fitting from the motor. The fitting was wet with fuel, so we knew fuel reached the motor. We quickly deduced that fuel got to the fuel filter, and that fuel exited the filter and reached the fuel pump. Finally, we discerned that fuel actually reached the carburetor.

We pulled the spark plugs and saw that the electrodes were dry. Fuel was not reaching the combustion chamber. This strongly suggested that something was wrong with one or both carburetors. This surprised us a great deal. Because modern gasoline begins to break down within a few weeks, we always disconnect the fuel line and run the carbs dry before the boat leaves the water. That prevents fuel from decomposing into gunk inside the carbs.

The dual carburetor apparatus is very simple. The carbs are mounted to the back of an aluminum plate. The air box is mounted on the front of the plate.

First, remove the four screws that hold the air box to the plate.

Second, disconnect the rod that connects the choke linkage on the carbs to the choke handle.

Third, remove the fuel hose leading to the fuel pump.

Finally, loosen the four 10mm bolts that hold the plate and the carburetor assembly to the engine. Then, remove the plate and carbs. That's all there is to that.

To separate the carbs, wear latex gloves and disconnect the fuel line that connects the carburetors. Remove the rod from the throttle assembly that holds the two devices together.

Working on one carburetor at a time, remove the bowl. It's the bulbous side that houses the float. When the bulb is empty, the flat falls and plunges a needle valve -- a rubber cone -- into the inlet. When the bowl fills, the float rises and opens the passageway. We worked the float lightly. The float should bounce effortlessly, but this one was sticky. We suspected that to be the culprit. Otherwise, the bowls were clean, without a speck of gunk or debris. We removed the float, taking care not to lose the tiny needle valve and the tiny metal rod that holds the float in place.

A small set screw holds the float rod in the place. The screw size is M4.7x6mm. This is important because no outlet in Central Arkansas is known to carry it. If you lose it, you'll have to go online to replace it, which means you'll have to buy about 50 of them.

Well, of course I dropped the screw into a place where it dared me to try to retrieve it, which I attempted with needlenose pliers. The screw squirted out of the jaws into a cavern where it intended never to be seen again. After fishing around inside the cavern for about an hour with an array of improvised tools, I went to town and bought a tiny magnet on a bendable rod. After weaving the magnet as far into the cavern as possible, I was elated to hear the click of a metal object slamming into it. It was M4.7x6mm, thank goodness. Seven dollars for that magnet was the best money I spent this week.

We also removed the plate from the opposite side of the carburetor housing, which holds a rubber diaphragm. We removed the diaphragm and the rubber O-gasket.

We removed the two brass jets. Their openings were clear, but we reamed them out with a straightened staple anyway. Then we sprayed the entire assembly with high-quality carburetor cleaner. We soaked the jets and scrubbed off a thin coat of varnish with fine steel wool. We sprayed cleaner through every jet and passageway.

Then we inspected the needle valve canal. It was coated with varnish, which brakes the needle valve. We tore the cotton off a Q-Tip and used the stick to swab a wad of 000 steel wool inside the canal until it gleamed.

We replaced the needle valve and admonished M4.7x6mm with all manner of threats and vile epithets to behave itself while we gently seated it. A screw usually attempts to escape upon initial pressure, and it can fly farther than a flea can jump. We tapped the float, and it bounced freely and smoothly.

Installing the carburetor assembly is even faster than disassembling.

We replaced the 14-year-old fuel line and primer bulb. Yamaha fuel fittings are expensive, so we cut the old fittings from the old hose and attached them to the new hose with small radiator hose clamps.

Finally, we disposed of all the old fuel and started anew with fresh fuel. Even though the old fuel was only three weeks old, we came too far to cheapskate ourselves out of victory at the goal line.

After connecting the fuel line to the motor, we tilted the primer bulb downward and squeezed it. We heard the check valve seat, and the bulb became rock hard.

We attached a water collar to the water pump intake, turned on the water, pulled out the choke and hit the starter. We are ready to fish.