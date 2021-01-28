Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• David Lofton, 43, of 2804 S. 28th Place in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Lofton was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Goshen

• Jason Wilson, 38, of 2740 Wilson Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and criminal mischief. Wilson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Alec Colindres, 18, of Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Colindres was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Dana Watson, 48, of 1620 W. Mitchell St. in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary and domestic battering. Watson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Gravette

• Brandon Jenkins, 47, of 902 Third Avenue S.W. in Gravette was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and four counts of aggravated assault. Jenkins was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport

• Nicholas Puchtel, 40, of 20 Kendal Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Puchtel was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Dakota Eckley, 22, of 2411 Ash St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Eckley was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Raymond Peraza Ayuso, 28, of 2617 S. Elm St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with registered sex offender living near school, daycare, church or place of worship and registered sex offender failing to comply with reporting. Ayuso was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Jamia Davis, 20, of 655 S. Duncan Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Davis was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Daniel Gomez, 20, of 655 S. Duncan Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Gomez was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Chad Bennett, 40, of 2652 Vanike Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Bennett was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Cory Reeves, 20, of 4600 N. 33rd St. in Fort Smith was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual indecency with a child. Reeves was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Anthony Richmond, 21, of 7203 E. Katz Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with robbery. Richmond was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.