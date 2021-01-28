Pine Bluff Zebras beat El Dorado 68-55, keep win streak after layoff

Pine Bluff played its third boys basketball game in six days Thursday at its home McFadden Gymnasium, and it has a quick turnaround at Texarkana ahead.

The night before the Zebras hit the long road, they overcame a slow start to defeat longtime rival El Dorado 68-55 to start 5A-South Conference play. Since their comeback from a 36-day layoff, the Zebras are 3-0.

“We followed up with our game plan and got the win,” said senior guard Jalen Tatum, who led the Zebras with 24 points Thursday.

Tatum shot 11 for 12 free throws for the game and finished the first half with 13 points. Freshman guard Courtney Crutchfield scored 11 of his 19 points in the third quarter, and junior guard Troy’reon Ramos had 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Pine Bluff (4-4 overall) returned to action Jan. 23 at Sheridan after missing more than a month due to covid-19 issues, but dominated the Yellowjackets on their home court. They then beat Hot Springs Lakeside handily at McFadden on Tuesday.

“We learned to play with each other, actually,” Tatum said. “We’ve got good chemistry. We just have to keep building each other up to be successful.”

Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said he’s been amazed at how well his team has played since the comeback.

“More importantly, I’m pleased,” Dixon said. “It’s important to take care of business and win. We were sluggish tonight probably because this was the second game with one day in between. No excuse, but you’ve got to get out there and find a way to win, regardless of circumstances. Let’s find a way to win and get it done.”

Pine Bluff held a 30-22 halftime lead after trailing 14-10 through the first 8 minutes.

The Z’s are scheduled for three games next week, four games the following week and three more the week ending Feb. 20 in order to make up its postponed games.

There’s no way, however, they can guard against any future sluggishness from the quick turnarounds, Dixon said.

“You just psychologically try to prepare your kids and tell them to go home and hydrate,” he stated. “We’re drinking the Powerade to get the electrolytes back in their bodies.”

FILLIES QUARANTINING

Pine Bluff’s girls basketball team did not take on El Dorado as scheduled Thursday after a player tested positive for covid-19, resulting in quarantines within the Fillies, athletic director Cheryl Hatley confirmed.

The Fillies (0-5, 0-2), who like the Zebras also didn’t play during a 36-day stretch, will miss the Texarkana game and Tuesday’s home contest against Hot Springs High. A Feb. 4 home game against White Hall and a Feb. 5 game at El Dorado are likely to be postponed as well.