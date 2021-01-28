Police announce plans for 2 information kiosks

The Pine Bluff Police Department is placing two public service kiosks to get information out to the community quickly.

A kiosk will soon be placed in the Walmart Supercenter and the other in Super 1 Foods at 28th Avenue and Hazel Street, according to a news release from Sgt. Richard Wegner, spokesman for the department.

The kiosks will be linked to the internet and can be updated in real time to broadcast information such as announcements of upcoming events or threats to the public.

The booths can alert the public about people who are wanted and provide notification when those people are captured, according to the release.

"Although many people use social media, there is still a portion of our citizens that do not use social media. These kiosks give the department an opportunity to reach those citizens as well," the release says.

The department thanked the management teams of both stores for allowing it to set up kiosks at the two locations.