Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police announce plans for 2 information kiosks

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:51 a.m.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is placing two public service kiosks to get information out to the community quickly.

A kiosk will soon be placed in the Walmart Supercenter and the other in Super 1 Foods at 28th Avenue and Hazel Street, according to a news release from Sgt. Richard Wegner, spokesman for the department.

The kiosks will be linked to the internet and can be updated in real time to broadcast information such as announcements of upcoming events or threats to the public.

The booths can alert the public about people who are wanted and provide notification when those people are captured, according to the release.

"Although many people use social media, there is still a portion of our citizens that do not use social media. These kiosks give the department an opportunity to reach those citizens as well," the release says.

The department thanked the management teams of both stores for allowing it to set up kiosks at the two locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT