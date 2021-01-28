Putin raps social media's power for activism

MOSCOW -- After international calls for Russia to free jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday criticized the power of Navalny's biggest weapon: social media.

In a video address to the World Economic Forum, Putin did not directly mention Navalny or the weekend protests across Russia calling for his release. But Putin's remarks about "digital giants" were an apparent swipe at Navalny's opposition network and its use of social media sites to call attention to alleged corruption.

"These are no longer just economic giants -- in some areas they are already de facto competing with states," said Putin, who addressed the conference for the first time since 2009. The gathering, which is normally held in Davos, Switzerland, was an all-virtual event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Putin's comments referred to "events that took place in the United States during the election campaign," an apparent nod to social media companies such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter imposing a ban on then-President Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nkoLDkLygI]

Russia experienced mass protests on Saturday calling for Navalny's freedom that were fueled by Navalny's team's significant reach on social networks.

Not long after Putin's speech concluded Wednesday, Navalny's allies posted photos and video of police simultaneously arriving at Navalny's apartments and office to carry out search raids as part of a criminal case opened for violation of sanitary-epidemiological regulations, Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said on Twitter.

After recovering from the poisoning in Germany, Navalny returned to Russia on Jan. 17. He was immediately arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement case. Western governments have condemned Russia's move to jail him.

As he was sentenced to 30 days in a pretrial detention site, Navalny called for street protests. Videos and posts promoting the rallies then quickly multiplied on the TikTok app, which is popular among younger Russians.

Russia's state censor, Roskomnadzor, has said it will fine social networks such as TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others for not removing what it referred to as "illegal calls" to "participate in unauthorized public events."

Russian officials also have been critical of Twitter, which has added "Russia state-affiliated media" labels to accounts belonging to state-run outlets including RT and Sputnik News. Western intelligence services have linked Russia to efforts to influence elections using social media disinformation in the United States and elsewhere.

It's not surprising that Putin did not bring up Navalny on Wednesday. He often has refused to say his name, referring to Navalny as the "Berlin patient" during a December news conference.

Navalny's name was raised during a call Tuesday between Putin and President Joe Biden, according to the White House readout. In a gloomy opening to his speech, Putin told World Economic Forum attendees that "there is a chance to face a real setback in global development, which is fraught with a fight of all against all and attempts to resolve looming controversies through a search for internal and external enemies."