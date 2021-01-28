Renewal agency OKs buying motel, school

The old Crown Motel at Fifth Avenue and Walnut Street could be flattened soon if the Urban Renewal Agency completes the purchase. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency approved the purchase of two major properties in a step toward its overall goal of blight removal and revitalizing Pine Bluff as part of the 2021-2022 operational plan.

During the agency's regular monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, Executive Director Maurice Taggart presented what he said were two opportunities to the board to help clean up the city and move it toward a goal of beautification. The properties were the old Crown Motel and the now-abandoned Southeast Middle School, with the agency moving forward on both.

This is the second time the agency has attempted to purchase the motel at Walnut Street and Fifth Avenue. Taggart said that in April 2019, the agency wasn't able to facilitate the sale or otherwise acquire the property, but since then things have changed.

In 2019, Taggart attended an auction to purchase the motel so that there would be some control over the property's use. The offer he presented was not accepted at the auction and no other offers were made.

The day after the sale, Taggart was contacted about purchasing the motel. But there were complex liens involved. Taggart had been in negotiations with three parties, and one, he said, was not being reasonable so he recommended to the agency not to take further action.

According to the Jefferson County Parcel Report, the owners of the motel are Amanda and Ravindra Kushwaha of Oxnard, Calif.

"At the time there was $178,000 worth of liens attached to it. Since then it's been reduced," Taggart said Wednesday. "Right now, it still has some state liens attached to it, but state statue allows for reduction or elimination of that tax debt."

The offered price was $35,000, which, Taggart said, the owner has accepted based on the approval of the board. Chairman Jimmy Dill said he has had talks with the owner of the property, which had been foreclosed on, and the owner was receptive to the idea of the agency purchasing the property.

"Earlier they were trying to get the building to get rid of it. They tried to have an auction," said Dill. "The only way to clean up is to foreclose, get rid of all those liens...and the only remaining items are the delinquent taxes."

Taggart has been in discussion with the Commissioner of State Lands Office and also says there is a possibility that the demolition could be either at a minimal cost or donated to the Urban Renewal Agency. Taggart is also looking to secure a grant that would be available the latter part of the year.

According to the records of the Commissioner of State Lands Office, the property was forfeited and certified to the State of Arkansas in 2016 for the non-payment of ad valorem real estate taxes. Taxes from 2016-2019 including interests, penalties, and other fees total $22,965.92.

"We got an offer into him right now subject to board approval to purchase the property that he has accepted for $35,000 net for him," said Dill, who added that the owner has already invested $80,000 into the hotel and realizes he won't get his money out of it. "He walks away with $35,000 and we end up getting a building hopefully we can eventually tear down, get rid of a huge rat trap that's right in the middle of downtown."

Secretary of the board Kirby Mouser said he was all for the purchase but concerned about the security.

"What are we going to do with it before we can get it torn down because the doors have been kicked open and the crackheads have stolen the air conditioners and stuff like that?" he said. "When it becomes our property it becomes our problem."

Taggart said securing the hotel will be a very minimal expense with most of the issues on the first floor. The four-story motel occupies approximately 6,500 square feet. Taggart said securing the gates leading up to the other floors could be done and wouldn't require boarding up the windows since none are broken.

According to the Offer & Acceptance Agreement, the closing date will be on or before Feb. 26.

The board approved the purchase of the motel.

The second acquisition -- Southeast Middle School, located at 2001 S. Ohio St. -- was of value to Mayor Shirley Washington, who has envisioned using the site to better the quality of life in Pine Bluff. By forming a partnership with the Pine Bluff Housing Authority, city administrators wanted the property to be able to offer affordable living.

"There is a plethora of need for it," said Taggart, who added that an investor has been secured who will bring in approximately 150 affordable housing units in the area.

At the time the partnership was formed and the investor was secured, one problem still existed: There was no concrete location. According to Taggart, 15 acres would be needed to accommodate the plan.

The former Southeast Middle School building was one of the contenders for the location. The Pine Bluff Commercial reported previously that Mayor Washington was in negotiations with the state Education Department and Johnny Key, secretary of education, to donate the property to the city, but after months without progress, Washington said she was advised by Superintendent Barbara Warren to make an offer on the property, which has fallen into blight.

"We talked and we decided to make that offer of $25,000 and they accepted it the next day," said Washington. "I feel like this is a good move."

The affordable housing will be multifamily units that will fill the need for some of the 200 eligible families already on the waiting list of the Pine Bluff Housing Authority.

The building is currently occupied by a food pantry, which, Taggart said, he doesn't want to displace. He said he will speak to the operators about possible options.

Dill explained the $25,000 offer would be based on having a contingency.

"You do your due diligence and make sure the cost does not exceed an acceptable amount that is acceptable to the buyer," he said. "Once we get the cost for the abatement, the cost for the demolition then we come back and see is it acceptable to us."

The board approved the resolution authorizing the acquisition of the building.

Washington said working with the housing authority to provide affordable living will be a win-win situation and Dill agrees.

"We've got an opportunity to do something good with it," he said, "... if the pieces can fall in the right place."

The city’s Urban Renewal Agency is wrapping up the details in a purchase agreement to buy the old Southside Middle School from the state Education Department. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)