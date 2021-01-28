School news: Universities announce fall honor rolls

College of Charleston

Molly Drewry of Bentonville was named to the College of Charleston fall 2020 Dean's List. Drewry is majoring in music .

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.6 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

Located in historic Charleston, S.C., the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university founded in 1770.

University of Alabama

The University of Alabama awarded some 2,257 degrees during its fall commencement Dec. 12. Graduates included Elizabeth Bury of Bentonville, who received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering; and Cameron Churchill of Fayetteville, who received a Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences.

Located in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.

Missouri State University

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the Dean's List.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average. Among more than 5,300 students named to the fall 2020 dean's list were:

Madison Beecher of Rogers; Caitlin Berg of Bentonville; Megan Berg of Bentonville; Brooke Berger of Bella Vista; Kyli Buccino of Centerton; Molly Del Rossi of Bella Vista; Maxwell Dill of Bella Vista; Jessica Fortner of Garfield; Bret Galyean of Rogers; Emma Hodges of Cave Springs; Kaitlyn Johns of Centerton; Eden Krewson of Bella Vista; Tyler Livingston of Rogers; Virginia McCorkle of Bella Vista; Morgan McDougal of Rogers; Bridgette Noland of Bella Vista; Katelyn Palmer of Bentonville; Joshua Slocum of Rogers

Esther Staff of Lowell; Ashleigh Vinson of Bentonville; Harlie Anderson of Harrison; Noah Elliott of Harrison; Julie Jasper of Harrison; Peter Kershaw of Harrison; James Stith of Harrison; R.J. Adams of Eureka Springs; Cole Armer of Green Forest; Baylor Miles of Van Buren; Daria Wiederkehr of Van Buren; Vyrid Arbaugh of Clarksville.

Kayla Curry of Fort Smith; Francesca Rossi of Fort Smith; Kennedy Ryan of Fort Smith; Alysa Busteed of Fayetteville; Trey Davis of Springdale; Mary Houston of Fayetteville; Gabrielle Lunn of Fayetteville; Jackson Stone of Prairie Grove; Beau Stuckey of Fayetteville; and Micah Sutherlan of Springdale.

Located in Springfield, Mo., Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs.

Austin Peay

Austin Peay State University has recognized Noah Miller of Van Buren as one of more than 2,000 students named to the Dean's List for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

Austin Peay State University is a public university located in Clarksville, Tenn.

Lasell University

Madison Pillstrom of Fort Smith was named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.

Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

A private university, Lasell offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the liberal arts, sciences, and professional fields of study.

Mississippi College

Alexis Richards of Bentonville has been named to the fall 2020 President's List at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,500 students, from 40 states and more than three dozen countries.

Central Methodist

Central Methodist University has announced students included on the fall 2020 Dean's List.

More than 1,000 students across all CMU campuses met the requirements for placement, including a grade point average of 3.50 or higher for the semester, among them Roberto Palacios of Rogers and Stephanie Rodriguez of Subiaco.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

