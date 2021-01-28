Staley to coach double

South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley will host a USA Basketball training camp Feb. 4-7 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics in July in addition to coaching the Gamecocks. (AP file photo)

Dawn Staley's going to be extra busy in the next couple of weeks.

Not only will she coach the No. 4 Gamecocks but she also will be running a USA Basketball training camp at South Carolina from Feb. 4-7.

"It's been a year since we've been together for a training camp, and I'm excited to step back on the court with the USA National Team," Staley, who is also the U.S. Olympic team coach, told the AP. "We've got a great mix of veteran leadership and younger players -- most of whom know how I run practices -- and I anticipate we'll have four extremely competitive days of practice here in South Carolina.

"We're missing a few pieces of the puzzle. We have 36 players in our pool, but it will be incredibly helpful in our preparations for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer."

Sylvia Fowles, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner will be among the 19 players in attendance. South Carolina great A'ja Wilson also will be there.

Staley's college team plays at Auburn on the first night of the camp, so U.S. assistant coaches Cheryl Reeve and Dan Hughes will be in charge. South Carolina assistant Lisa Boyer and Dallas Wings Coach Vickie Johnson also will serve as court coaches during the four-day camp.

Staley has cemented her spot as one of the top coaches in the country. She was named national coach of the year twice and led South Carolina to a national championship in 2018. She's 11 wins shy of 500 (489-179) in her career, which includes 317-99 in her 13th season at South Carolina.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to open July 23. The U.S. has won six consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Unhappy return

Kyra Elzy enjoyed many great moments in Thompson-Boling Arena as a player, but Tennessee ruined her return as a head coach Sunday.

The Lady Vols dominated Elzy's Kentucky Wildcats 70-53.

She played for Tennessee from 1996-2001 and won national championships in 1997 and 1998 under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. It was the first time she returned to the campus as a head coach, facing off against former teammate and current Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper.

Kentucky scored its fewest points of the season, shooting just 29% from the floor. Tennessee limited Rhyne Howard, last year's SEC Player of the Year, to 14 points on 3-of-16 shooting.

Rising Tide

Seniors Ariyah Copeland, Jordan Lewis and Jasmine Walker combined to score 55 of Alabama's 67 points Sunday in a 67-55 victory over Auburn.

Walker finished as the team's leading rebounder with 9 boards, and Lewis flirted with a triple-double with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Lewis and Walker have scored in double figures in all seven SEC contests this season.

Making an impact

Snudda Collins has established herself as one of the top shooters in the SEC as a freshman.

The 6-1 forward from Brookhaven, Miss. -- whose given name is Silentianna -- is averaging 8.3 points per game off the bench for Ole Miss. She finished with 11 in Sunday's loss to Florida, including 3 of 5 from three-point range. It was her sixth game making at least 3 three-pointers this season.

She's now shooting 46% (25 of 54) from beyond the arc, which ranks third nationally among freshmen. Collins leads all SEC freshmen in three-pointers made.

Picking up pace

South Carolina struggled at times against LSU's matchup zone, but the Gamecocks cranked up the fast break to earn a 69-65 win on the road Sunday.

Senior reserve guard LeLe Grissett came up big down the stretch, tallying 8 points and 3 assists in the fourth quarter to help her team erase a two-point deficit.

After one half, South Carolina had just eight points off fast breaks. The Gamecocks finished with 30 points in transition while the Tigers were held to six.

LSU was within a point at 56-55 with 3:41 left but scored only once in the next three minutes as South Carolina put the game away. The Gamecocks made their final six field goal attempts -- all layups.

Top players

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston posted her second career triple-double against Georgia last Thursday, then helped the Gamecocks rally late to defeat LSU to earn SEC player of the week honors. The 6-5 sophomore finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 blocked shots against the Bulldogs, making her just the third SEC player to ever have two triple-doubles in a season. She also added 20 points and 14 rebounds against LSU.

Tennessee's Marta Suarez earned the league's freshman of the week honors. The 6-2 forward from Spain shot 64% from the floor while averaging 8 points and 5 rebounds for the week.

From top to bottom

RK LW NET TEAM (RECORDS) COMMENT

1;1;3;South Carolina (12-1, 7-0) Aliyah Boston has Gamecocks rolling

2;2;16;Texas A&M (14-1, 5-1) Aggies avoid upset

3;5;13;Tennessee (10-3, 4-1) Lady Vols rebound from UConn loss

4;4;14;Georgia (13-2, 5-2) Gabby Connally comes up big

5;3;20;Kentucky (11-4, 4-3) Found sledding tough on Rocky Top

6;6;75;LSU (6-7, 4-3) Tigers come up short in upset bid vs. S.C.

7;7;35;Mississippi State (8-4, 3-3) Bulldogs have lost two straight

8;8;24;Arkansas (11-6, 2-5) Razorbacks fall late to Bulldogs

9;9;28;Alabama (12-2, 5-2) Crimson Tide try to rebound

10;11;46;Missouri (5-5, 1-4) Upset bid vs. A&M falls short

11;12;56;Florida (9-6, 2-5) Kiara Smith coming up big

12;10;62;Ole Miss (7-5, 1-5) Transfers helping Rebels

13;13;133;Auburn (5-9, 0-6) Tigers still looking for an SEC victory

14;14;145;Vanderbilt (4-4, 0-3) Ended season early

NOTE The NCAA instituted this season for women's college basketball, a rating system called the NET Rankings, which took the place of the Ratings Percentage Index. An acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, the NET rankings take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

No. 22 Georgia at No. 4 Texas A&M, 5 p.m. Sunday (SEC Network)

The Bulldogs have a tough week, hosting LSU tonight before traveling to College Station for a weekend matchup with the Aggies. Texas A&M had to rally late to beat Missouri in Columbia last weekend. The Aggies won in Columbia for the first time since Feb. 5, 2015.

By the numbers

26 Consecutive SEC victories by South Carolina

10 Double-doubles this season by Texas A&M's N'dea Jones, which is tops in the country

14 Wins by Texas A&M this season, which is the most in the country

105 Free throws made by Arkansas senior Chelsea Dungee this season, which leads the nation