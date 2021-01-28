Senator weighs censure as impeach option

In this image from video, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON-- Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said Wednesday that he's discussing with colleagues whether a censure resolution to condemn former President Donald Trump for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol could be an alternative to impeachment, even as the Senate proceeds with a trial.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has said the impeachment trial will move forward. But talk of finding a punishment that more senators could rally around flared a day after just five Republicans joined Democrats in a Senate test vote over the legitimacy of Trump's trial, suggesting that conviction is unlikely.

It was unclear whether other Democrats, or any Republicans, would sign on to Kaine's censure proposal, and the trial was moving ahead as planned. House Democrats are busy preparing their formal case against the former president alleging that he incited an insurrection, with arguments starting the week of Feb. 8.

"Make no mistake -- there will be a trial, and the evidence against the former president will be presented, in living color, for the nation and every one of us to see," Schumer said Wednesday.

Yet the widespread expectation that Trump will be found innocent of inciting the riot is a troubling prospect for many lawmakers, including some Republicans, who fear the consequences for the country if Trump and others aren't held to account for the violent events of Jan. 6.

A mob of Trump supporters wanting to stop Congress from confirming then-President-elect Joe Biden's victory invaded the Capitol, ransacked hallways, broke down doors and attempted to break into the House chamber with lawmakers hiding inside.

Just before the riots, Trump gave a fiery speech outside the White House urging his supporters to "fight like hell" to overturn his defeat as Congress counted the electoral votes.

A week later, on Jan. 13., the Democratic-led House impeached Trump with the backing of 10 Republicans. The case was sent to the Senate on Monday.

Kaine told reporters Wednesday that he has been talking to a "handful" of his colleagues for the past two weeks about the likelihood that Democrats would fall short of convicting Trump at the Senate trial. A conviction would need the support of two-thirds of the senators, or 67 votes. Getting there would require all 50 Democrats, in addition to 17 Republicans.

Kaine noted that the Senate is spending time on impeachment when it could be working to advance coronavirus relief, a major priority for Democrats and Biden.

Tuesday's vote was "completely clarifying that we're not going to get near 67," Kaine said. "So, I think there's maybe a little more interest now, and then could this be an alternative."

He added: "Obviously, we do a trial, maybe we can do it fast, but my top priority is covid relief and getting the Biden Cabinet approved."

He did not give details on the proposal or say with whom he is discussing it.

Sen. Susan Collins, one of the five Republicans who voted with Democrats on holding the trial, said she has been talking with Kaine about ways to punish Trump for his role in the riot.

"The question is, is there another way to express condemnation of the president's activities?" Collins said. She said five is probably "a high mark on what you're going to see for Republican support" for convicting Trump at trial.

While many Republicans criticized Trump after the riot, passions have cooled since then. Now a number of Republicans are rushing to his legal defense. It's unclear how many Republicans would support a censure resolution that would force them to address Trump's behavior directly.

Some said it was too late because Democrats rejected GOP suggestions of censure before the House voted to impeach.