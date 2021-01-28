STATE DIVISION I ROUNDUPS

SOUTHLAND MEN

SE LOUISIANA 69,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 57

Southeastern Louisiana scored the final 12 points to pull away from the University of Central Arkansas at the University Center in Hammond, La.

Central Arkansas (3-12, 2-5 Southland) trailed 37-30 at the half but tied the game at 57-57 with 3:29 remaining on Rylan Bergersen's three-point play. The Bears missed their final five field-goal attempts and suffered their fifth consecutive loss.

Bergersen led UCA with 13 points and six assists. Collin Cooper followed with 10 points, and SK Shittu led the Bears in rebounding with 10.

Isiah Kirby paced the Lions (5-11, 3-4) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Keon Clergeot added 15 points.

The Bears hit 22 of 51 (43.1%) from the floor and were 8 of 14 (57.1%) from the free-throw line. Southeastern Louisiana hit 22 of 57 (38.6%) shots from the floor and 18 of 25 (72%) from the line.

The Lions enjoyed a 39-32 edge on the boards while UCA was guilty of 19 turnovers.

SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 60,

SE LOUISIANA 54

Lucy Ibeh scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the University of Central Arkansas held off Southeastern Louisiana at the University Center in Hammond, La.

Central Arkansas (4-10, 2-4 Southland) overcame a 17-10 deficit after the first 10 minutes, held Southeastern Louisiana to three points in the second quarter and never trailed after the 7:04 mark of the third quarter. The Lions got as close as 57-54 on Breonca Duckworth's layup with 21 seconds to play.

Savanna Walker added 12 points for the Sugar Bears, who held a 35-26 advantage on the boards and a 32-26 edge in points in the paint.

Morgan Carrier led the Lions (4-6, 3-4) with 25 points.

Southeastern Louisiana led 20-19 at the half. UCA led 44-33 after three quarters.

UCA connected on 22 of 51 (43.1%) shots from the floor and 13 of 17 (76.5%) from the free-throw line. Southeastern Louisiana was 19 of 45 (42.2%) from the floor and 11 of 22 (50%) from the line.