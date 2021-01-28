State Capitol briefs

AG budget passes House by lone vote

The House narrowly approved the $23.5 million appropriation for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office by a single vote Wednesday.

The appropriation was pulled from a batch of appropriation bills for other agencies that passed by a near-unanimous vote Wednesday.

The vote on the attorney general’s office appropriation, House Bill 1143, was 76-3, with 16 members voting present. Passage required at least three-fourths of the 100-member House.

House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, said that many of the Democrats voting present did so as protest of what she said was the office’s “political activity nationally that really doesn’t have anything to do with the citizens of Arkansas.”

In a statement responding to the vote Wednesday, Rutledge thanked House lawmakers for passing the budget to “protect all of their constituents from criminals, con artists and overreaching federal regulations as well as ensuring we have the staff and resources necessary to successfully defend court challenges to laws passed by the legislature.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.

— John Moritz

Bill to protect faith groups advances

A House committee on Wednesday favored legislation to protect religious organizations from additional restrictions during states of emergency.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, told the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee that state restrictions that aim to slow the spread of covid-19 have violated Americans’ First Amendment right to freedom of religion.

She noted that places of worship in Arkansas had not experienced restrictions as stringent as in other states, but said she wanted to ensure that right would not be encroached on in the future.

The Arkansas Family Council, a conservative organization, supports the bill.

Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, asked Bentley if she believed that the First Amendment also protects religious organizations from being told how many people they can have in their facilities. Bentley said she believes it does.

Gonzales said some of the limitations in the bill concerned him.

In response to a question from Rep. Fred Love, D-Little Rock, Bentley said the legislation would require state restrictions to be applied equally to both religious and secular organizations.

House Bill 1211 passed in a voice vote, with at least one audible no vote, sending it to the House floor for further action.

— Rachel Herzog

‘Lila’s Law’ cleared by Senate panel

The Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee advanced legislation Wednesday that would prohibit doctors and insurance companies from discriminating against people with disabilities by blocking them from receiving or being referred for organ transplants.

Senate Bill 155 is dubbed “Lila’s Law” after an Arkansas girl with disabilities who required heart surgery. Her mother spoke to the committee.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russell-ville, told the committee that 15 other states have passed similar legislation.

The federal Americans with Disabilities Act also prohibits discrimination of disabled people from receiving transplants, but Davis said the law is often ignored and hard to enforce.

Dennis Dixon, an advocate from Beebe diagnosed with Down syndrome, spoke for the bill Wednesday.

“Let’s say I need a heart transplant or something like that, are y’all going to tell me I can’t have one just because I’ve got Down syndrome?” Dixon said. “I don’t think nobody has the right to say that.”

The committee sent HB155 to the Senate floor by a unanimous voice vote.

— John Moritz

House OKs striking ‘hearing impaired’

Lawmakers in the House voted Wednesday for a bill to remove the term “hearing impaired” in Arkansas’ code, and replace them with the words “Deaf, deaf or Hard of Hearing.”

House Bill 1003, by state Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, is supported by the Arkansas Association of the Deaf. The president of the group told a House committee Tuesday that the term “hearing impaired’ had fallen out of favor among deaf people.

The bill passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 94-1, with one member voting present. The bill now heads to the Senate.

— John Moritz

HSU-ASU merger goes to governor

With the House’s passage of Senate Bill 116 on Wednesday, the Arkansas Legislature has signed off Henderson State University’s integration into the Arkansas State University System.

The Higher Learning Commission, an accrediting agency, approved the merger in November. The legislation eliminates the board of trustees at Henderson State University and consolidates those duties and responsibilities with the ASU System board of trustees. It also expands that board from five members to seven.

Henderson State University, located in Arkadelphia, will keep its name and continue to have its own appropriation bill.

The vote was 96-0 with one voting present. SB116 goes to the governor.

— Rachel Herzog

Legislators send on college’s new name

The College of the Ouachitas is a step closer to being Arkansas State University Three Rivers, after the House’s 97-0 approval of Senate Bill 115 on Wednesday.

The Malvern college’s board of trustees voted in February 2019 to join the Arkansas State University System, then in September 2019 voted to change the name of the college. The Higher Learning Commission, an accrediting agency, gave its approval in January 2020.

“Since the Legislature was not in regular session in 2020, this bill goes through the code, changes any references to College of the Ouachitas and changes it to Three Rivers,” Rep. Rick Mc-Clure, R-Malvern, the bill’s sponsor on the House side, said. The bill now goes to the governor.

— Rachel Herzog

Unanimous House backs leftovers bill

A bill that would allow schools to donate their leftover food cleared the House on Wednesday 97-0.

Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, the bill’s lead sponsor, said in a committee meeting earlier in the week that the bill lifts some restrictions and leaves what to do with excess food totally up to school districts.

“Schools in the past have always basically thrown away their excess food, and their excuse has always been, well, the law doesn’t tell us we can give it away,” Wardlaw said of House Bill 1009.

— Rachel Herzog

Liquor-election bill fails in House panel

A bill aiming to lower the number of petitioners needed to trigger an election on allowing alcohol sales in cities in dry counties failed in committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 1148 is sponsored by Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, who said it would set another level of local control for cities by lowering the threshold of qualified electors needed to sign a petition from 38% to 15%.

Mayors from several small Arkansas cities testified for the bill, while members of the liquor industry and the director of the Arkansas Faith and Ethics Council testified against it, saying county-level elections work best.

— Rachel Herzog

Specialty-courts bill moves on to Senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Wednesday to expand access to specialty court programs.

House Bill 1059, by Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, would allow participants in specialty court programs to transfer to a similar program in another county to which they move.

Such programs are open to veterans and people with drug or drunken-driving convictions. Defendants’ convictions are held in abeyance until they complete court-ordered treatment programs.

HB1059 passed the committee by a voice vote, which sent it to the Senate floor. The bill has already passed the House.

— John Moritz