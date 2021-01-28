State lists 52 deaths, 1,777 new virus cases

Nurses Mandy Stuckey (left) and Tonya Green conduct a coronavirus screening in April at a drive-thru site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, and one at Ouachita Baptist Universityin Arkadelphia, is a partnership between two Arkansas companies. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

After an uptick a day earlier, Arkansas' coronavirus case numbers took another downward turn Wednesday as the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state dropped to its lowest level since Dec. 10.

The 1,777 cases that were added to the state's tallies Wednesday were down from the 2,485 that were added a day earlier and 2,520 the previous Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The state had a relatively large increase in deaths, however, with the official toll rising by 52, to 4,742.

"There are over 700 fewer new cases and over 2,700 fewer active cases than this time last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Our vaccine distribution efforts remain a top priority while we gradually receive additional doses. The steps we are taking to slow this virus appear to be having an effect. We cannot relax from following health department guidance."

According to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine topped 200,000 as of Wednesday.

With 6.9% of its population having received at least one dose, Arkansas ranked 10th among the states and District of Columbia for that measure, an improvement of one spot in the ranking compared with a day earlier.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said the percentage, while good compared with other states, was still too small to be having much of an effect on the state's case numbers.

"It's really hard to point to any one thing, but I think it is a decrease in community transmission, and the only thing I can really attribute it to is just a change in people's behaviors," she said.

In particular, she said people aren't traveling like they were during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.

Reports about the state's high number of covid-19 hospitalizations in late December and earlier this month may have also had an effect, she said.

"I think when they're hearing messages like that, and they know people who are sick and in the hospital, it makes it more real to people, and it makes the situation more dire, which it really has been lately, and I think that can be motivating to people," Dillaha said.

She said she didn't think the decline in new cases was because of the number of people who have already been infected: 288,964 identified cases as of Wednesday.

"The actual proportion of the population that's really been affected is still rather small," she said.

"It's too small for us to call it anything like herd immunity, so I really think the change in the numbers is the result of change in human behavior."

With faster-spreading variants of the virus emerging around the world, she cautioned that Arkansas' new cases could eventually trend up again.

"I think that we could see a swing in the springtime related to an increase in religious services around Easter, as well as spring break when there's more travel and social interchange, and then I think that we could see a change during the summertime, depending on how many people are vaccinated by then, where there may be an increase in travel and social interchange at that time as well," Dillaha said.

Arkansas Department of Health spokesman Gavin Lesnick said 48 of the deaths reported Wednesday happened within the past month, and the others occurred in early to mid-December.

After rising Tuesday, the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients fell Wednesday by 66, to 1,029.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators fell for the second straight day, dropping Wednesday by 19, to 157. That was the lowest level for that measure since Nov. 21.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care as of 2 p.m. fell by 25, to 320.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 472, to 17,686, as almost 2,200 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

APPOINTMENTS TAKEN

Shots continued being administered Wednesday to Arkansans age 70 and older and employees of elementary and secondary schools, child care centers and higher education institutions, all of whom officially became eligible for the vaccine last week.

After a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences vaccination clinic began taking new appointments again Wednesday, 2,178 people put in requests for them through phone messages, the UAMS website or an online portal for patients, UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

"We had 2,510 messages, but some people left multiple calls, and one person called 15 times," Taylor said.

The clinic, in the Freeway Medical Tower in Little Rock, had temporarily stopped taking appointments on Jan. 17 after almost 3,000 people signed up ahead of its Jan. 19 opening.

About 2,000 people had received their initial shots at the clinic as of Wednesday, Taylor said.

Starting this weekend, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays in addition to during the week from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

School and child care employees and people age 70 and older can schedule appointments by calling (501) 686-8960 or on the website at uamshealth.com.

UAMS, which last week received 8,000 surplus doses of Moderna vaccine that had previously been designated for residents and workers at long-term-care facilities, also gave shots to about 300 people, including University of Arkansas at Little Rock employees, on Monday at the University of Arkansas System's Cooperative Extension Service offices in Little Rock.

UAMS also held a vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Mena School District.

It had additional clinics planned next week at the Waldron School District and University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

The university also continues to vaccinate its employees, as well as students who work in patient care, with about 8,000 employees and students having received at least one dose as of Wednesday.

"Our goal is to get up to where we're doing about 1,000 a day between our public clinic and our on-campus vaccinations and our mobile vaccinations" at schools and other locations, Taylor said.

Little Rock-based Baptist Health had vaccinated 2,500 Arkansans age 70 and older as of Wednesday, spokeswoman Cara Wade said.

Those patients have been "extremely appreciative and complimentary of the process," she said.

"Just yesterday we had the pleasure to vaccinate Augusta Jansen, 105 and a half years of age, at our Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock location," Wade said in an email.

"Our on-site staff enjoyed cheering on Ms. Jansen as she received her vaccine."

According to the Baptist Health website, the vaccine is also available at health system sites in North Little Rock and Fort Smith.

Appointments must be made through an online MyChart account. Information on registering for an account is available on the health system's website at baptist-health.com/covid-19-vaccine.

Baptist Health this week also received 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine that had originally been designated for long-term-care facility residents and workers.

Wade said those doses are being used in rural areas, "predominantly for educators."

"We are working directly with schools to schedule these vaccinations at clinics that are happening this week," Wade said.

CLINICS CLOSED

Meanwhile, CHI St. Vincent's community vaccination clinics in Little Rock and Hot Springs remained closed Wednesday after exhausting their supply of initial doses a day after they opened last week.

Before they closed, the clinics provided initial shots to 2,000 school employees and people age 70 and over.

"With the current vaccine process requiring two doses, it's important to note that CHI St. Vincent does still have an adequate supply of second doses to complete the vaccination process for those who already received their first dose at our facilities," CHI St. Vincent spokeswoman Bonnie Ward said in an email.

Those eligible can register for the shots at chistvincent.com/getmyshot.

People who have registered will be contacted to schedule the vaccinations "once we receive additional doses and guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health."

The health system's hospitals, which have received shipments of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in the past, weren't on a Health Department list of sites that were to receive shipments of the vaccine this week.

"As I understood it, last week, we did not allocate a lot of the Pfizer vaccine to hospitals but rather distributed it around the state to certain counties," Dillaha said.

She said hospitals "very well may receive additional vaccine" next week.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, CHI St. Vincent also said it is "actively looking for volunteer vaccinators to give community COVID-19 vaccinations" and encouraged nurses and doctors who want to volunteer to fill out an online form.

Ward said the health system's hospitals "continue to care for many ill patients, not just related to COVID-19, and we're working to ensure we have the staff available to provide those patients with the necessary, compassionate care they deserve while simultaneously supporting the broader vaccination effort in our region."

DOSES REPORTED

Under the vaccine program being coordinated by the state, pharmacies and other providers had received a total of 422,875 doses as of Wednesday morning.

Providers reported having administered 241,466 of those, up 14,392 doses from the total reported a day earlier.

In addition, Walgreens and CVS, which were allocated 49,400 doses for residents and workers at long-term-care facilities in Arkansas as part of a federal program, reported having administered 9,630 doses.

The doses administered were up 2,584 from the total a day earlier, reflecting shots that Walgreens began giving this week to eligible members of the public after the state identified surplus doses that weren't needed for long-term-care facilities.

The number of doses delivered and administered includes some booster shots for people who received their initial shots earlier.

In all, the Health Department stated that 472,275 doses had been received by the state and 251,096 were administered.

The actual number of shots given is higher than the Health Department's figures because providers have three days to report the doses they administer.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one dose of vaccine rose Wednesday by 12,630, to 209,445, or 6.9% of the population.

The number who had received two doses rose by 3,855, to 40,910, representing about 1.4% of the state's population.

That was the 14th-highest percentage among the states and District of Columbia. A day earlier, Arkansas had ranked 18th in that measure.

Nationally, about 6.3% of people had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, and 1.2% had received two doses.

PRINCIPAL DIES

Among those who died of the virus Wednesday was Bobby D. Hulse, principal of Norfork High School for four decades, the Norfork School District announced on its Facebook page.

"There are not enough adjectives to describe how great a man we lost today," Chip Layne, superintendent of the Norfork district, wrote in a Facebook post. "I simply use a word I don't toss around too often, 'Legend.' Our job now is to honor this great man and do our part to comfort his great family and each other."

The Baxter Bulletin newspaper in Mountain Home reported that Hulse, 76, had been hospitalized with covid-19 since late December.

Hulse had been the high school's principal for 41 years. A one-time athlete in the White Hall School District, Hulse had also been a coach. The Norfork School District gym is named for him.

The first 14 years of his 55-year career were in the Hermitage School District.

Also on Wednesday, virus concerns prompted the Little Rock School District, to announce that its largest elementary and middle schools -- Don Roberts Elementary and Pinnacle View Middle -- had transitioned to all-virtual instruction through Feb. 5.

Additionally, West High School of Innovation, which is adjacent to Pinnacle View, will be all-virtual through Friday.

Pinnacle View reported two cases of covid, and 15 students and employees quarantined during the 24-hour period between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday. Roberts had reported three covid cases, and 30 students and employees quarantined in the same period.

Overall, the capital city system had 10 covid cases and 107 quarantined in the latest 24-hour period.

PRISON OUTBREAK

The cases added to the state's tallies Wednesday included 1,140 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 637 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases comprised 230,867 confirmed cases and 58,097 probable ones.

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 304, followed by Benton County, which had 159; Washington County, which had 152; Sebastian County, which had 97; and Faulkner County, which had 79.

Among prison and jail inmates, the Health Department's count of cases rose by 24.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the number of cases among inmates grew by 23, to 125, at the Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center in Osceola.

Those included 32 cases that were active as of Wednesday.

After rising Tuesday, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday by 106, to 1,836.

The state's death toll rose by 29, to 3,839, among confirmed cases and by 23, to 903, among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths grew by 12, to 1,854.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized with the virus in the state rose by 46, to 13,447.

The number of covid-19 patients who have ever been on ventilators with the virus rose by two, to 1,410.

Information for this article was contributed by Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.