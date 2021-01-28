State Supreme Court hears arguments in Torres' murder case

Mauricio Torres is escorted out of the Benton County Courthouse Annex in June in Bentonville. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- The decision on whether Mauricio Alejandro Torres deserves a third trial or only be re-sentenced now rests with the Arkansas Supreme Court.

The court held oral arguments Thursday in the murder case via Zoom.

Torres, 50, of Bella Vista is charged with capital murder and battery. He has been found guilty twice. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

He is accused of killing his 6-year-old son. Maurice Isaiah Torres died March 30, 2015, at a Bella Vista medical clinic, according to court documents.

Torres has had two trials on the charges with the first one ending in a death sentence.

He originally was tried and convicted in 2016 and sentenced to death, but the state Supreme Court overturned the conviction last year and ordered Torres be given a new trial because prosecutors didn't prove their case for the death penalty.

A second jury found Torres guilty last year of the murder and battery charges. The proceedings ended after a witness jumped from the jury box and attempted to attack Torres on March 5. A Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy and a bailiff stopped the witness from reaching Torres.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren declared a mistrial and ruled Torres should have another trial.

The Arkansas Attorney General's Office filed an appeal seeking to let the jury's guilty verdict stand, meaning the third jury would only decide Torres' punishment.

Veda Berger, senior assistant attorney general, told the seven justices on the state Supreme Court that Karren made a mistake granting a mistrial in the guilty phase for an incident that happened in sentencing.

An error in the sentencing phase does not require the readjudication of the guilty phase of the proceedings, Berger said. She wanted the justices to send the case back to Benton County and have another jury decide Torres' punishment.

Jeff Rosenzweig, one of Torres' attorneys, argued at Thursday's hearing Karren made the correct decision. Rosenzweig told justices the witness jumped from the stand and overturned a table in an attempt to attack his client.

Justice Rhonda Wood asked Rosenzweig how much time elapsed between the incident and when Karren made his ruling. She wanted to know whether Karren's decision was a knee-jerk reaction.

"It was not a knee-jerk reaction," Rosenzweig said.

Rosenzweig said there was a break of at least two hours between the incident and the court's ruling. He urged justices to watch the video before making a decision.

Rosenzweig also wants the court to review the first phase of the second trial for any errors if the justices rule Torres should only be sentenced by the next jury. Rosenzweig said it would prevent the jury from possibly hearing any improper testimony.

"We know we are going back for a third trial and why run a risk for a fourth trial," he said.

Berger argued against Rosenzweig's request for the justices to review the case before sentencing. She said the justices could review the appeal from the proceeding resulting in the guilty verdict and then the proceedings in the sentencing phase.

During both of Torres' trials, a medical examiner testified the boy's death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from sodomy and chronic child abuse.

Torres is being held without bond in the Benton County Jail. Cathy Torres, Mauricio Torres' wife, pleaded guilty in 2016 to capital murder and battery and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. She testified during Torres' second trial and blamed her husband for abusing their son.