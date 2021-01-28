State's covid hospitalizations fall below 1,000

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas dropped below 1,000 on Thursday for the first time since before Thanksgiving as the spread of the virus in the state continued to show signs of slowing.

After falling by 66 on Wednesday, the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 fell Thursday by 33, to 996. That is the lowest level since Nov. 24, and the first time the count had been below 1,000 since that day.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,892. That increase was 115 cases larger than the one a day earlier, but it was more than 1,200 cases smaller than the increase the previous Thursday, Jan. 21.

Deaths, an indicator that lags behind new cases and hospitalizations, remained a bleak spot. The state's official toll from the virus rose by 42, to 4,784.

"Today's report shows over 1,200 fewer cases with higher testing than last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"The decline, as well as a decrease in active cases, shows good trends, but another day of over 40 deaths reminds us that this virus is still present in all corners of the state. We continue to work to slow the spread."

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators fell for the third consecutive day, dropping Thursday by 14, to 143, the lowest level for that measure since Nov. 18.

The number of virus patients who were in intensive care units also fell for the second straight day, dropping from 320 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday to 307 at the same time Thursday.

Over a rolling seven-day period, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day fell for the second straight day.

After falling by 106 on Wednesday, the average increase fell Thursday by 173, to 1,662.

That was the first time the average increase has been below 1,700 since Dec. 3.

The state's cumulative count of cases since the pandemic reached the state in March rose by 290,856.

The number of cases that were considered active fell by 139, to 17,547, as 1,989 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

