This week's golf events

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS

PGA TOUR

EVENT Farmers Insurance Open

SITE San Diego

COURSE Torrey Pines GC, South Course (Par 72, 7,765 yards) and North Course (Par 72, 7,258 yards)

PURSE $7.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.35 million

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 2-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Mark Leishman

ARKANSAN ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Omega Dubai Desert Classic

SITE Dubai, United Arab Emirates

COURSE Emirates GC (Par 72, 7,353 yards)

PURSE $3.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $552,500

TELEVISION Golf Channel, today 5:30-7:30 a.m., Friday, 1:30-7:30 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-7 a.m.

DEFENDING CHAMPION Lucas Herbert