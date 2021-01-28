This week's golf events

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
PGA TOUR
EVENT Farmers Insurance Open
SITE San Diego
COURSE Torrey Pines GC, South Course (Par 72, 7,765 yards) and North Course (Par 72, 7,258 yards)
PURSE $7.5 million
WINNER'S SHARE $1.35 million
TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 2-6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m.
DEFENDING CHAMPION Mark Leishman
ARKANSAN ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen
EUROPEAN TOUR
EVENT Omega Dubai Desert Classic
SITE Dubai, United Arab Emirates
COURSE Emirates GC (Par 72, 7,353 yards)
PURSE $3.25 million
WINNER'S SHARE $552,500
TELEVISION Golf Channel, today 5:30-7:30 a.m., Friday, 1:30-7:30 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-7 a.m.
DEFENDING CHAMPION Lucas Herbert
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.