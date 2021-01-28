Thursday's high school basketball schedule

Today's games
5A-South
Pine Bluff at El Dorado
4A-1
Gentry at Gravette^
4A-3
Jonesboro Westside at Highland #
Pocahontas at Valley View#
Southside Batesville at Brookland#
Trumann at Blytheville#
4A-7
Bauxite at Mena^
3A-2
Bald Knob at Riverview
Clinton at Pangburn#
Newport at Mountain View^
3A-3
Corning at Piggott#
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge#
Manila at Rivercrest#
Osceola at Gosnell#
3A-7
Centerpoint at Glen Rose^
3A-8
McGehee at Lake Village
Rison at Camden Harmony Grove^
2A-1
Eureka Springs at Alpena#
Yellville-Summit at Decatur
2A-2
Salem at Melbourne
White County Central at Cedar Ridge
2A-3
Bay at East Poinsett County#
Earle at Bay^
Earle at Buffalo Island Central#
Rector at Marmaduke#
Riverside at Cross County#
2A-4
Johnson County Westside at Lavaca
2A-5
Bigelow at Quitman
Conway Christian at Maumelle Charter^
2A-6
England at Hazen^
2A-7
Magnet Cove at Poyen
2A-8
Fordyce at Bearden^
Gurdon at Parkers Chapel#
Woodlawn at Spring Hill^
1A-1E
Ozark Mountain at Jasper^
1A-1W
St. Paul at County Line
1A-2
Concord at Calico Rock
Midland at Tuckerman
Rural Special at West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3
Mammoth Spring at Hillcrest
Marked Tree at Crowley's Ridge Academy^
1A-4
Guy-Perkins at Nemo Vista
Sacred Heart at Wonderview
1A-5
Abundant Life at Clarendon
Friendship Aspire Christian Academy at Brinkley^
Marvell at Augusta
1A-7
Blevins at Kirby
Ouachita at Mineral Springs
Umpire at Trinity Christian
1A-8
Dermott at Strong^
Nonconference
Harding Academy at McCrory
NE Ark. Christian Home School at Riverside^
NE Ark. Christian Home School at Maynard#
Ozark Catholic at Lead Hill
Poyen at Bearden#
Timbo at Oark^
Western Yell County at Mount Vernon-Enola
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.
^Boys only
#Girls only
