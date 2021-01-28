Thursday's high school basketball schedule

Today's games

5A-South

Pine Bluff at El Dorado

4A-1

Gentry at Gravette^

4A-3

Jonesboro Westside at Highland #

Pocahontas at Valley View#

Southside Batesville at Brookland#

Trumann at Blytheville#

4A-7

Bauxite at Mena^

3A-2

Bald Knob at Riverview

Clinton at Pangburn#

Newport at Mountain View^

3A-3

Corning at Piggott#

Hoxie at Walnut Ridge#

Manila at Rivercrest#

Osceola at Gosnell#

3A-7

Centerpoint at Glen Rose^

3A-8

McGehee at Lake Village

Rison at Camden Harmony Grove^

2A-1

Eureka Springs at Alpena#

Yellville-Summit at Decatur

2A-2

Salem at Melbourne

White County Central at Cedar Ridge

2A-3

Bay at East Poinsett County#

Earle at Bay^

Earle at Buffalo Island Central#

Rector at Marmaduke#

Riverside at Cross County#

2A-4

Johnson County Westside at Lavaca

2A-5

Bigelow at Quitman

Conway Christian at Maumelle Charter^

2A-6

England at Hazen^

2A-7

Magnet Cove at Poyen

2A-8

Fordyce at Bearden^

Gurdon at Parkers Chapel#

Woodlawn at Spring Hill^

1A-1E

Ozark Mountain at Jasper^

1A-1W

St. Paul at County Line

1A-2

Concord at Calico Rock

Midland at Tuckerman

Rural Special at West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3

Mammoth Spring at Hillcrest

Marked Tree at Crowley's Ridge Academy^

1A-4

Guy-Perkins at Nemo Vista

Sacred Heart at Wonderview

1A-5

Abundant Life at Clarendon

Friendship Aspire Christian Academy at Brinkley^

Marvell at Augusta

1A-7

Blevins at Kirby

Ouachita at Mineral Springs

Umpire at Trinity Christian

1A-8

Dermott at Strong^

Nonconference

Harding Academy at McCrory

NE Ark. Christian Home School at Riverside^

NE Ark. Christian Home School at Maynard#

Ozark Catholic at Lead Hill

Poyen at Bearden#

Timbo at Oark^

Western Yell County at Mount Vernon-Enola

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.

^Boys only

#Girls only

