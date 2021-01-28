Sections
Troopers: White County crash kills Mississippi man

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:33 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 65-year-old man died after his vehicle rear-ended a pickup in White County on Tuesday, troopers said.

Larry Allen Dedeaux, of Perkinston, Miss. was traveling south on U.S. Highway 67 when the front of his vehicle hit the back of a 2005 Ford F650 shortly before 3 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

Troopers said Dedeaux’s vehicle went off the road to the left, where it came to a final rest in the median next to the cable barrier. The Ford was knocked off the roadway to the right, the report states.

Dedeaux died as a result of the crash, while the Ford’s driver, a 44-year-old Springfield, Mo. man, was injured, according to state police.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 36 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures provided by state police.

