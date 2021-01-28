Veteran NLR officer named as police chief

North Little Rock Police Department Capt. Patrick Thessing is shown in this photo provided by the city of North Little Rock.

North Little Rock Police Department Capt. Patrick Thessing has been named the next chief.

The city announced Mayor Terry Hartwick's decision Wednesday in a news release. Thessing will take over the position from Tracy Roulston, who served as interim police chief after former Chief Mike Davis retired in March.

Thessing has been a member of the department for 26 years. He has worked in patrol, investigations and training, according to the city.

In the release, Thessing called it an "honor" to work for the department for so many years.

"My Dad told me to never forget the human element," Thessing said. "A strong leader has to be fair as well as an excellent problem solver to work with all types of people. Our job is to serve the community of North Little Rock."

Hartwick said he wanted the next police chief to have ties within the city.

"I talked to a lot of people and weighed a lot of names, but [Thessing's] name kept coming up to the top," he said.

The newly elected mayor said he didn't really know Thessing beforehand, but when he talked to him about the position, it became evident he should become the new chief.

"He is very well thought of throughout the community," Hartwick said. "He is very involved within the police department as well."

Hartwick said some of the goals he discussed with Thessing involved the naming of a new assistant chief and filling the five open slots within the department.

"I want stability within the department and outreach within our community," he said.

Hartwick also announced that Roulston will take over as the new chief of staff for the city later this year. He will replace Danny Bradley, who will retire on March 6.

"Roulston and I will work together over the next five weeks to ensure a smooth transition for our city," Bradley said in a news release.

Roulston joined the department in 1988 and has worked in the school resource officer unit and in special investigations. He earned the rank of captain in 2016 and was promoted to assistant chief in April 2019.

Former Mayor Joe Smith worked with Roulston for the better part of three decades, a factor that led the mayor to appoint Roulston as interim chief. Smith began working in city administration in 1989, shortly after Roulston was hired by the Police Department.

Bradley, the current mayor's chief of staff, was also a former North Little Rock police chief who served from 2001 to 2013.