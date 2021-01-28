Watson Chapel to miss another game

Watson Chapel was poised to match its win total from the season before with Star City coming up on its boys basketball schedule.

That game was to tip off Jan. 19.

Instead, a positive covid-19 test and contact tracing led to a 10-day quarantine within Chapel's program after a Jan. 15 win at Warren, the Wildcats' third victory in a row.

The Wildcats (5-6, 4-2 Conference 4A-8) are set to miss their fourth straight game, which was to be Friday at home against conference-leading Magnolia. Covid-19 issues within the Panthers' program have led to the postponement of that game.

With its quarantines, Chapel had to postpone home games against Star City and Crossett (Jan. 22). The team returned to practice Tuesday but pushed back a game at Monticello from Tuesday to Feb. 10 in order to have more workout time.

Chapel's target date to resume play is now Tuesday at Camden Fairview. Chapel won the first meeting 47-42 on Jan. 8.

The Wildcats, who practiced 4-on-4 Wednesday, say they were mentally prepared to face this kind of adversity.

"It's great to be back in the gym, but we were mentally prepared for this to happen," junior center Antwon Emsweller said. "It wasn't really a surprise when it happened, but when it did happen, Coach already had us prepared mentally, so we couldn't wait to come back in."

Third-year Wildcats Coach Marcus Adams said the mental preparation began in the offseason.

"Pretty much stuff like this is how you prepare them in the offseason and in official practice," Adams said after Wednesday's practice. "We told them, we don't know when our time is going to come, but we're going to stay prepared so when the time comes, you know how to prepare mentally when we come back. I thought for the most part, they were mentally trained and said, 'Coach is going to try to get the best out of us today and try to go at us.'"

Adams, who played on Pine Bluff's 2003 Class AAAAA championship team and is a former Zebras assistant coach, said the turnaround process has begun within a program that has gone 5-19 and 6-18 the past two seasons. He credits a nonconference schedule that included 5A and 6A programs Cabot, Russellville and Jonesboro and the lessons learned from those games for leading the Wildcats' surge in Conference 4A-8.

"I thought our nonconference schedule was the best thing to ever happen to us," Adams said. "We opened up against Little Rock Christian. You go to Cabot. You go to Jonesboro. Go to Bryant. Go play Russellville. Those are all top teams, and teams like that, you have to show up and play. You don't have a choice. It showed we were in those ballgames, but we just didn't finish. Once we got into league play, they had the confidence about themselves, saying we can actually play with anybody, if we can put it together for 32 minutes."

Players are also buying into Adams' system, senior point guard Kamron Wilkins said.

"It's positive vibes in the locker room," he said. "We're brothers with each other. Everybody's so close."

That's not to say, however, the Wildcats feel no frustration about not playing in almost two weeks.

"It's been real frustrating because we want to play. Missing games, that means everybody else is playing, and we're not being able to play," sophomore guard Khamani Cooper said. "As a player, we just want to get out there and play hard."

As the countdown until game time continues, Cooper and Emsweller say the Wildcats are just trying to give Adams their best every opportunity. The players ask to be challenged after all, according to their coach.

"It starts in practice, so we just came in and work every day," Emsweller said." Our coach encourages us to work hard, so we came in and gave it 110 [percent] every day."