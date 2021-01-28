Sections
Wednesday's high school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:36 a.m.

Wednesday's scores

Boys

4A-5

Mills 64, Wynne 43

2A-6

Barton 57, England 50

1A-2

Izard County 64, Norfork 24

Girls

2A-1

Yellville-Summit 53, Flippin 47

1A-2

Norfork 44, Izard County 28

1A-5

Clarendon 63, Brinkley 59

