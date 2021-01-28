Wednesday's high school basketball scores

Wednesday's scores
Boys
4A-5
Mills 64, Wynne 43
2A-6
Barton 57, England 50
1A-2
Izard County 64, Norfork 24
Girls
2A-1
Yellville-Summit 53, Flippin 47
1A-2
Norfork 44, Izard County 28
1A-5
Clarendon 63, Brinkley 59
