Wolfenbarger, 2 major 2022 targets rave about Arkansas' win

Arkansas women’s coach Mike Neighbors’ program has beaten two national powers this season with Connecticut being the latest victim at Bud Walton Arena on Thursday.

The Razorbacks defeated the No. 3 ranked Huskies 90-87. Arkansas was victorious over three-time national champion Baylor, 83-76, in December.

The nail biting victory over Connecticut impressed two major 2022 Arkansas targets in ESPN 5-star guard Ysabella Fontleroy and forward Kharyssa Richardson along with ESPN 5-star guard signee Jersey Wolfenbarger.

Wolfenbarger, ESPN’s the No. 1 wing and No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 class, was thrilled with the outcome. She attended the game.

“Tonight’s game was full of passion and fire, you could just feel the energy of the arena at a different level,” said Wolfenbarger. “As a fan tonight, I never felt scared and I never saw the team and the coaches worried. They continued to fight and play aggressively while remaining composed. I can’t wait to join the Razorback family next year and get to feel that same emotion as a player.”

Fontleroy, 6-1, of Springfield (Mo.) Kickapoo, had a late cancelation of a game and had hopes to attend the Razorback contest but tickets were sold out.

She and her father caught the end of the game via the Internet. She had just finished a workout around the end of the third quarter, and was headed home but had to pull over to watch on an iPad.

“That was tough. They finished really, really strong,” Fontleroy said. “They made those free throws and of course Chelsea (Dungee) was relentless as usual. It was fun to watch. They didn't get frazzled whenever Paige (Bueckers) kept hitting those threes and kept scoring. They just kept their composure.”

ESPN rates Fontleroy the No. 2 wing and No 12 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class. She felt confident the Hogs were going to win.

“I honestly didn't get nervous they were about to let the game slip away,” she said. “They worked too hard the whole game. I knew they were going to come back and get the job done.”

Dungee made crucial baskets on the way to a season-high 37 points to lead the Hogs.

“She’s so good,” said Fontleroy, who along with her father planned to call Neighbors to congratulate him. “Relentless is really like one of the only words I can think to describe her because she just doesn’t ever give up and she doesn’t ever quit.”

Seeing Arkansas beat Baylor and Connecticut in the same season helps the Razorbacks in their pursuit of Fontleroy

“Absolutely that’s definitely the type of program I want to play for to beat top schools like that,” she said. “That’s where I want to be. That’s something I want to be a part of.”

Richardson liked what she saw of the Razorbacks’ win.

“I watched the game today as soon as I got home from practice and it was a good game to me,” Richardson said. “Beating UConn is a big achievement because they are also a good team. I am proud of them and I have been seeing their past games and I am really impressed.”

Richardson. 6-2 of Douglasville, (Ga.) New Manchester, has about 15 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, TCU, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Colorado and others. She said the victory helped the Razorbacks’ chances of getting her signature.

“Yes it does, it impressed me a lot,” Richardson said.