Man, 19, charged in Jonesboro killing

Police have charged a Jonesboro man in the 2020 killing of a 57-year-old man, authorities said Wednesday.

Gabriel Walton, 19, is accused of killing Ronald Voyles of Jonesboro, whose body was found by officers Aug. 29 when they responded to an unattended death call in the 3900 block of Kaye Lane, according to a Facebook post by Jonesboro police.

Detectives quickly ruled the death a homicide, the post states.

Walton was booked into the Craighead County jail in October on a commercial burglary charge, according to police spokesperson Sally Smith. Walton remained in the jail Thursday, according to an online inmate roster, after being charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in Voyles' death.

Walton is scheduled to appear today for a probable cause hearing in the slaying.