Alma man dies in apartment fire

ALMA -- A man died Tuesday after a fire at an apartment complex.

Police Chief Jeff Pointer identified the victim Thursday as Paul Lynch, 73.

Pointer said the Alma Police Department was dispatched just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at Meadors Apartments on Collum Lane East. Southwest Emergency Medical Service was providing care to Lynch when the Police and Fire departments arrived.

The fire was extinguished, and Lynch was taken to a hospital, where Pointer said he was pronounced dead. His death is believed to be from smoke inhalation and a possible heart attack, Pointer said.

"When we arrived, he was unconscious," Pointer said. "Witnesses had said that he had been trying to extinguish the fire himself."

Pointer said a bedroom had significant fire damage while the rest of Lynch's apartment had mainly smoke and water damage. The apartment above Lynch's received some smoke damage as well.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Thursday.