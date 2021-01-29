The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF JAN 28, 2021

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-20-216. Convent Corporation v. City of North Little Rock, Arkansas, a Municipal Corporation; Joe Smith, Mayor, Individually and in His Official Capacity; City Council Members Debi Ross, Beth White, Linda Robinson, Maurice Taylor, Steve Baxter, Bruce Foutch, Murry Witcher, and Charlie Hight, Each Individually and in His or Her Official Capacity; Tom Wadley, Director, Code Enforcement Division, Individually and in His Official Capacity; and Felicia McHenry, Code Enforcement Officer, Individually and in Her Official Capacity, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part; dismissed as moot in part. Webb, J., concurs. Wood, J., dissents.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CV-20-50. Rent-A-Center East, Inc. v. Larry Walther, in His Official Capacity as Director of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Affirmed. Wood, Womack, and Webb, JJ., concur.