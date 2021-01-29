Arkansas Symphony Celebrates 'A Lyric Return' To Robinson Stage

Principal harpist Alisa Coffey will solo with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in Claude Debussy’s “Danses Sacrée et Profane.” The concert, titled “A Lyric Return,” will be livestreamed Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon from Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. (File Photo)

Geoffrey Robson, artistic director of the Arkansas Symphony, says the 50-plus members of the orchestra have stayed busy during the pandemic with live-streamed and recorded performances, as well as outdoor concerts they produced throughout the fall. "A Lyric Return" this weekend, however, will mark just the second time they've been back in their home concert hall, Little Rock's Robinson Center, since the beginning of the health crisis. The concerts, however, will still be livestreamed only.

Robson says being limited to a mostly online presence has brought some unexpected perks -- including an expanded reach online.

"It has not only allowed us to bring performances to the community during a pandemic, but it has allowed us to continue our rich education programs in full-throttle mode," says Robson. "We provide music lessons and youth ensemble experiences to hundreds of kids every week, and this took no break during the pandemic. We hope that through this outreach effort and learning experience, as soon as it is safe to do so, more people than ever will be able to have the irreplaceable experience of hearing a symphony orchestra live on stage, in Little Rock and in concert halls across the state."

Robson says this weekend's pieces were carefully chosen to show off the string section.

"We have a contemporary piece by New York based composer Jessie Montgomery, whose music we are playing for the first time; it is groovy and lyrical and modern all at the same time," he says. "We feature our harpist, Alisa Coffey in 'Danses' by Claude Debussy, the French composer of mystical, ethereal, impressionistic music. 'Lyric for Strings,' by Pulitzer Prize-winning Black composer George Walker shows off the quintessential mid-20th century American string sound -- made for radio, in a way.

Last, he says, is Ralph Vaughan Williams' "Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis" which, Robson says, "is the epitome of lush, romantic string writing. The way he writes, it creates an all-encompassing sphere of sound that carries the listener into the world of this music. We hope this concert brings great joy and relief to the audience."

-- Lara Jo Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com