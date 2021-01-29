ASU men's basketball capsule

ASU men vs. Texas-Arlington

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 5-8, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington

SERIES ASU leads 40-21

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, So;12.5;3.8

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr;11.1;2.9

F Markise Davis, 6-8,Jr;6.4;1.8

F Tim Holland Jr, 6-8,, R-Jr;3.3,2.7

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, Fr;13.0;11.8

COACH Mike Balado (45-64 in four seasons at ASU)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Shahada Wells, 6-0, Jr;16.1;3.8

G Sam Griffin, 6-3, So;12.4;1.9

F Jordan Philips, 6-7, Jr;8.4;3.0

F K. Akobundu-Ehiogu, 6-9, R-So;2.8;5.0

F Patrick Mwamba, 6-7, R-So;5.1;4.2

COACH Chris Ogden (39-42 in three seasons at Texas-Arlington)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;UTA

74.4;Points for;77.1

70.2;Points against;71.0

+5.5;Rebound margin;+0.5

-0.8Turnover margin;+3.3

45.1;FG pct.;41.7

37.4;3-pt pct.;35.2

69.6;FT pct.;73.2

CHALK TALK With a pair of appearances this weekend, ASU guard Marquis Eaton will move into 13th place in program history with 110 games played. ... Texas-Arlington's 77.1 points per game rank third in the Sun Belt Conference. ... Red Wolves' freshman Norchad Omier leads the league with 11.8 rebounds per game...The 61 points the Mavericks allowed to UALR in a 66-61 win on Jan. 23 were the fewest given up by Texas-Arlington in 2020-21.

--Eli Lederman