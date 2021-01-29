ASU women's basketball capsule

ASU women vs. Texas-Arlington

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE College Park Center, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS ASU 9-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 6-4, 4-2

SERIES ASU leads 16-10

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3; KNEA-AM, 970, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr;9.7;6.1

G Mya Love, 5-8, So.;5.4;3.5

G Jada Stinson, 5-8, R-Jr;11.5;3.6

F Karolina Szydlowska, 6-0, Jr;6.5;4.8

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Sr;10.8;6.1

COACH Matt Daniel (20-22 in two seasons at ASU)

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Jordynn Hernandez, 5-8, R-Sr;8.8;2.9

G Terryn Milton, 5-9, Jr;8.0;3.5

F Shyia Smith, 5-11, Jr;13.5;6.1

F Bre Wickware, 6-1, R-Sr;11.0;5.5

C Misty Dossey, 6-5, Jr;5.8;3.8

COACH Shereka Wright (6-4 in one season at Texas-Arlington)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;UTA

73.3;Points for;61.8

55.7;Points against;54.4

+8.1;Rebound margin;+4.6

+2.9;Turnover margin;-1.6

42.8;FG pct.;40.9

30.0;3-pt pct.;29.2

64.4;FT pct.;69.9

CHALK TALK ASU's Peyton Martin became the 24th player in program history to record 1,000 career points on Jan. 23. Morgan Wallace recorded her 500th career rebound in the same weekend series against Louisiana-Lafayette. ... The Mavericks have held each of their last five opponents below 55 points scored...The Red Wolves have forced 16 or more turnovers in 10 of their 12 games, and rank second in the Sun Belt Conference in turnover margin ... Texas-Arlington ranks third in the league in field goal percentage, shooting 40.9% from the field.

--Eli Lederman