At the post

DAY 4 of 57

TODAY'S POST TIME 1 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE 11:20 a.m. Aqueduct; 11:25 a.m. Laurel Park; 11:35 a.m. Gulfstream Park; 11:35 a.m. Tampa Bay; 1 p.m. Fair Grounds; 1 p.m. Sam Houston; 2:45 p.m. Golden Gate; 3 p.m. Santa Anita.

TODAY'S FEATURE

Lightly raced The Sound is the 2-1 program favorite for today's featured eighth race, a non-winner of three allowance for older horses at 1 1/16 miles.

The Sound, a 4-year-old son of Hard Spun, is 2 for 3 overall for trainer Brad Cox and owner John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs. All of The Sound's starts came last year. He closed his campaign with a front-running maiden special weights victory Oct. 31 at Belmont Park and a front-running first-level allowance victory Nov. 29 at Aqueduct. The Sound, in his Sept. 26 career debut at Churchill Downs, finished second to Idol, who is entered in the $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes (Grade II) for older horses Saturday at Santa Anita.

"The Sound has been a horse that's been very difficult to keep sound," Anthony said. "We had difficulty with him throughout the year, with just one little nagging thing after the other. The shins, and then we would end up with a quarter-crack. One thing or the other kind of kept him out of the mainstream, but we finally got him sound. He's a good horse."

Anthony said The Sound is named for a body of water, Somes Sound, in Maine. The Sound will be making his two-turn debut today.

Cox and Anthony teamed to win the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes for 3-year-olds last Friday at Oaklawn with Caddo River, another son of Hard Spun.

Also entered in today's eighth race is Dean Martini, winner of the $500,000 Ohio Derby (Grade III) last year for trainer Tom Amoss.

Probable post time is 4:40 p.m.

FINISH LINES

First post Saturday is 1 p.m. ... A training double last Sunday for Randy Morse increased his career Oaklawn total to 285, according to Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization. ... Nominations closed Thursday for Oaklawn's $600,000 Razorback Handicap (Grade III) for older horses Feb. 13 and the $750,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) for 3-year-olds and $250,000 Bayakoa Stakes (Grade III) for older fillies and mares Feb. 15. ... Grade I winner Wicked Whisper was retired following a fifth-place finish in the $150,000 Pippin Stakes for older fillies and mares last Saturday at Oaklawn, according to her owner, Alex Lieblong of Conway. Lieblong, chairman of the Arkansas Racing Commission, said Wicked Whisper will be bred this year to Uncle Mo.

-- Democrat-Gazette wire services