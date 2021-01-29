Benton County Quorum Court approves rental assistance grant

BENTONVILLE -- The Quorum Court on Thursday night approved an $8.3 million grant for rental assistance.

Thirteen justices of the peace voted to approve the ordinance, one abstained and one was absent.

The Federal Emergency Rental Assistance program was passed by the U.S. Congress as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, County Judge Barry Moehring wrote in an email to an inquiry about the program.

The program appropriated $25 billion for rental relief for individuals who face evictions due to economic hardships as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, Moehring said.

The $25 billion will be allocated on a formulaic basis to states and local jurisdictions in excess of 200,000 people. Arkansas is slated to receive $200 million from the program, he said.

The money is believed to be the largest single grant presented to the county, Moehring said.

The county will work with the Springdale-based Excellerate Foundation to administer the program, Moehring said.

The county doesn't have a department or program that administers housing programs, he said. The program will include strict controls over the disbursement of money meeting the requirements of Arkansas Legislative Audit and proper reporting requirements of how, when and to whom the money is disbursed, Moehring said.

The money would be applied to residents across the county, including those who live in cities in the county. The money must be disbursed by Dec. 31. Any leftover will be returned to the U.S. Treasury, Moehring said.

The program is designed for renters to apply for assistance, and for that assistance to be paid to property owners. The program doesn't include mortgage or commercial property assistance, Moehring said.

"When I first heard about this program, I thought on the surface it was great news and much-needed," Justice of the peace Tom Allen said. "I think it will have a positive impact on many people's lives, but it will not cover everyone and it will not last forever.

"It is a wonderful program and appears to be well thought out, and Benton County is very supportive of assisting in the rollout for its citizens' benefit that are qualifying and in need. But, at the end of the day, we have to find a way to get businesses opened back up to some kind of normalcy or this problem will persist much longer than we all want it to."

Speed will be of the essence to get the money to people who need it, Moehring told the court. More information concerning the program rollout will be released in the coming days, he said.

Washington County will receive about $7.1 million for emergency rental assistance due to the covid-19 pandemic, County Judge Joseph Wood told that county's Quorum Court at its Jan. 21 meeting.

Wood said Washington County will partner with the Fayetteville Housing Authority and with Hark, a nonprofit foundation working to connect Northwest Arkansas residents with community resources and services, to make the rental assistance money available.

The details of the program should be completed within the next two weeks, Wood said at that meeting.