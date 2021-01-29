BHS star surprised by record

Bentonville’s Maryam Dauda (left) is congratulated by assistant coach Mike Eaves on Tuesday after becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,270 points during the Lady Tigers’ victory over Bentonville West. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Beach)

Maryam Dauda thought it was just a normal 3-pointer she hit during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against Bentonville West.

The Baylor signee's thoughts changed in a matter of moments when it was announced she became the Lady Tigers' career scoring leader. Play was temporarily halted, and the fans inside Tiger Arena rose to their feet to acknowledge Dauda's latest entry into the school's record book.

"I was kind of surprised and also excited at the same time," Dauda said. "Just hearing that and hearing everybody cheering and stuff -- that was a good thing. I was surprised, and it was a good thing I didn't know about it. It was great."

It was Dauda's only 3-point attempt of the game, and it came during a 23-2 run as Bentonville (11-2, 5-0) turned a 47-26 halftime lead into a 70-28 cushion. Nadia Akbar missed a 3-point attempt moments earlier, but Riley Hayes grabbed the offense rebound and flipped a pass to Dauda, who hit the shot near the top of the key.

The 3-pointer gave Dauda 1,270 career points and pushed her past Bekkah Boyce, who had owned the record since 1999. She then left the game during the timeout and was congratulated at the bench by Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier and assistants Ray Mayer and Michael Eaves.

"I think this one is the highest out of all of them," said Dauda, whose school records include career rebounds and blocked shots. "I'm very proud of myself and all of the work I've put in is finally showing."

BERRYVILLE

Bobcats ahead of coach's schedule

Berryville coach Brent Compton said he really thought his team was still a year away from being a serious contender for the 4A-1 Conference title

The Bobcats (16-3, 6-1) have exceeded their coach's expectations as they enjoy a two-game lead in the league's East Division standings with two weeks left in the regular season.

"I'm very excited right now," Compton said. "I'm so proud of the kids. They play so well, and things have paid off.

"I think the team chemistry has helped us excel. They don't care who is going to be the leading scorer each game. It's a different scorer leading the team in almost every game. I think that's what has us ahead of schedule right now because they get along so well."

Compton said he started seeing glimpses of what this team could do last season. Berryville went 4-7 in conference play and finished third in the East Division, but the Bobcats posted wins over Gravette, Farmington and Shiloh Christian to reach the conference tournament finals and earn a spot in the regional tournament.

It has carried over with balanced play from Nate Allen, Jake Wilson, Weston Teague, Landon Chester and J.D. Smith. Each of those players has led the Bobcats in scoring at one time this season, and it was Wilson who scored 24 and Chester with 21 during Berryville's 67-43 romp Tuesday over Gravette.

"We had a point guard who was a sophomore and a post player that was a sophomore," Compton said. "We played a lot of young guys, and we focused on player development. We started gaining ground and made it to the regional.

"We have five or six guys that are capable of leading us. If we have a team that is trying to take away one of our players or one has a bad night, there are a couple more that are ready. We have a variety of kids that can get out there and get the job done."

Cedarville

Lady Pirates win rematch

Facing Charleston for the second time in four days proved beneficial to the Cedarville Lady Pirates.

Cedarville beat Charleston 54-42 on Tuesday after losing 36-34 in overtime during a makeup game with the Lady Tigers on Saturday. Cedarville outscored Charleston 19-7 in the final eight minutes to win the rematch.

Makayla Pearcy scored 21 points and Chloe Morrow 17 to lead Cedarville (14-3, 6-2), which is in second place in the 3A-4 Conference.

"We shot 26 percent on Saturday and still had a chance to win," Cedarville coach Andrew Tencleve said. "Tuesday night, we were able to get the ball in the high post area and attack with our guards. Makayla is our most consistent scorer, but we're a very balanced team. We've had six different kids lead us in scoring in games this year."

Cedarville will continue conference play at home tonight against Waldron. The Lady Pirates will have two chances against leading-leading Danville on Saturday and in a rematch Feb. 5.

"We haven't played yet," Tencleve said. "But we'll find out real quick where we're at when we play them twice in seven days."

LINCOLN

Wolves earn huge home win

So far, so good in what is a pivotal week for the Lincoln Wolves.

Dayton Davis scored 28 points and Weston Massey 21 Tuesday in a 59-46 victory over Valley Springs, a top basketball program in Class 3A. Davis added 10 rebounds to lead a tough defensive effort by the Wolves, who lost by 11 points to Valley Springs earlier in 3A-1 Conference play.

"Dayton and Weston are going to bring it every night," Lincoln coach Tim Rich said. "We've been playing good defense all year and we really stepped it, all of our guys, in this game."

Tuesday's win should provide plenty of momentum for Lincoln (10-8, 4-3) in tonight's home game on Senior Night against Green Forest. The Wolves will then go on the road next week for conference games against Greenland and West Fork.

"Everybody talks about Bergman and Valley Springs, but Green Forest and Elkins are good teams that are coming on," Rich said. "It's a tough conference."

LAMAR

Warriors set for big 3A-5 showdown

The 3A-5 Conference has been a three-team race so far, and two of the league leaders class tonight as Lamar travels to Mayflower.

Lamar, Mayflower and Baptist Prep all have one conference loss. Lamar owns a win over Mayflower, who owns a win over Baptist Prep, who owns a win against Lamar in a perfect triangle.

"This will be a tough game at their place," said Lamar coach Brett Sampley. "We barely squeaked one out at our place and we're going to do what we've got to do to get another one down there."

The Warriors (11-3, 7-1 3A-5) have gotten contributions from a number of key players, including Ethan Kendall, a three-year starter. Kendall missed four games because of covid-19 quarantine protocols but returned Tuesday to lead the Warriors to a 78-59 win against Two Rivers.

"We had to play four games without him and he's our leading scorer," said Sampley. "But I think that's helped out some of the other guys."

Senior post Jerron Massengale had 15 points in Tuesday night's win.

"He's been kind of a do-it-all for us," Sample said. "He's about 6-4, 225. He's our leading rebounder and a hustle guy and all that kind of stuff."

In the first meeting this season, Lamar claimed a 67-62 home win. The Warriors' lone conference loss was a 75-47 decision to Baptist Prep, in a game Kendall did not play in. Lamar will host Baptist Prep next Friday.

Sampley said the upcoming 3A-5 Conference tournament will be spread out with the higher seeds hosting games rather than a conventional tournament format because of covid-19 concerns.

