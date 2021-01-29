California audit finds $11B in fraudulent jobless claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California officials in charge of the state's unemployment benefits system failed for months to heed warnings of widespread fraud during the covid-19 pandemic, resulting in billions of dollars paid out on fraudulent claims, a state audit reported Thursday.

The report by state Auditor Elaine Howle said that at least $10.4 billion in fraud has been identified on the first $112 billion in benefits paid since the pandemic began.

But more claims have been paid since the audit was finalized -- the number is now $114 billion -- so officials of the state Employment Development Department said they now have confirmed more than $11 billion in fraud, and are investigating $19 billion in other suspicious claims.

"[The Employment Development Department] did not take substantive action to bolster its fraud detection efforts for its [unemployment insurance] program until months into the pandemic," Howle wrote to the governor and Legislature.

"Specifically, [the department] waited about four months to automate a key anti-fraud measure, took incomplete action against claims filed from suspicious addresses, and removed a key safeguard against improper payments without fully understanding the significance of the safeguard."

The audit notes that in May, the department was warned by the Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General that California was likely to see at least $1.2 billion in fraud based on the 2.9 million new claims that it had received in March and April.

But some key anti-fraud systems were not put in place until September and October.

The audit said the department mishandled a problem that arose in September when Bank of America, which contracts to issue debit cards for the state, froze 344,000 debit cards on which unemployment benefits were paid out to claimants.