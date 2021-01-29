COLUMNIST: Unity or unilateral action?

President Joe Biden delivered a memorable inaugural address. In lofty rhetoric intended to echo through the ages, he spoke of unity and healing to a badly fractured nation.

Though the words were noble and welcome, the speech rang hollow. That's because, even before he delivered his address, Biden had declared his intent to implement a series of highly divisive executive actions on his first day in the Oval Office.

While some executive orders are fine, what we are seeing now are examples of short-circuiting the democratic process by cutting out Congress and leaving no room for debate or dissent.

A president truly interested in healing divisions would seek first to find common ground, focusing on issues where there is much agreement and mutual interest between left and right. President Biden could have demonstrated his commitment to unity by using his first day in office to take steps that address problems of deep concern to all Americans.

Instead, he demonstrated a desire to satiate his left-wing base by unilaterally implementing their pet policies. That approach will only further divide America and leave us less secure, with fewer economic opportunities.

Consider just two of his executive orders on climate: one canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, the other putting the U.S. back into the Paris climate agreement.

The $8 billion pipeline project has enjoyed bipartisan support for years. It offered thousands of good-paying and meaningful jobs. When completed, it would have carried up to 830,000 barrels of Canadian oil daily to refiners in the Gulf Coast, with practically no discernible environmental impact.

Blocking the project not only undermines the energy security of the United States; it will likely backfire environmentally by forcing producers to transport their crude via riskier, more inefficient methods. And the economic costs are huge.

As for rejoining the Paris climate agreement, that too offers essentially zero environmental benefits at a huge cost. To have any impact whatsoever on climate, the entire world would either have to quickly change the way it consumes energy or simply remain undeveloped. Both options are devoid of reality.

While the extreme left has viewed the Keystone pipeline as a symbol of evil incarnate and the Paris Agreement as all things bright and beautiful, not all Americans are eager to suffer the economic consequences of these actions--especially at a time when economic growth and job creation are so desperately needed.

Biden's unity message made for a great speech, but his executive orders tell a different story.

Kay C. James is the president of The Heritage Foundation.