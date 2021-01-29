Court gets road-project cost tally

This June 2016 file photo shows an aerial view of the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

The Arkansas Department of Transportation spent $183.3 million on major two road construction projects using money the state Supreme Court later disallowed, according to documents submitted Thursday to Pulaski County Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch.

Of that amount, the state agency already has reimbursed its Amendment 91 account $62.2 million spent on projects to improve the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock.

That leaves $121.1 million for the department to reimburse its Amendment 91 account, according to the stipulation filed by attorneys in the case.

Welch last month had asked for the accounting of the money the Supreme Court said the department illegally spent on the two projects after the high court in a November ruling overturned Welch's decision that said spending on 30 Crossing and the I-630 project was legal even though the roadways were being widened beyond the four-lane limit specified in the amendment voters approved in 2012. They were not, the Supreme Court said.

Under the amendment, the state is collecting a 0.5% statewide sales tax devoted to helping finance the department's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, which is concentrating work on 36 regionally significant projects.

The projects include 30 Crossing, which is an extensive project to improve the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, including replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River. Work began in September.

The program also included the widening of a 2.2-mile section of I-630 in west Little Rock to eight lanes from four. Work has finished on the $87.4 million project.

Most of the money remaining to reimbursed comes from 30 Crossing, where only $5.5 million in federal/state reimbursements have been made. The amount remaining to be reimbursed is $83.7 million.

The Transportation Department spent $94.4 million in Amendment 91 money on the I-630 project and has reimbursed all but $37.3 million.

An affidavit from Lorie Tudor, the department's director, said the amounts listed in the stipulation "have been determined to be materially correct by [Transportation Department] personnel."

A separate lawsuit seeking to stop work on 30 Crossing and a third project until the department could provide an accounting of the Amendment 91 money spent on the projects also alleges that a $187.3 million project to widen a 5.5-mile section of I-30 in Saline County also is subject to the Supreme Court ruling.

That lawsuit is pending in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

The state's attorney, Vincent P. France, had asked that the lawsuits be consolidated because both have similar facts and arguments and in the interest of judicial economy.

"We were just looking for some consistency," France told Welch in a brief virtual hearing Thursday morning.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Joe Denton of Conway, said the cases were far apart in the sense that one has been decided by the Arkansas Supreme Court and one remains in the early stages of litigation while both have different interpretations of how limiting the language of Amendment 91 is.

"We don't think consolidation is appropriate in this case," Denton told the judge.

Rita Looney, chief counsel for the Transportation Department, said she had no position on the motion.

Welch denied the motion. The cases are too different to consolidate, he said. One has case law established.

"I don't know the effect of combining two cases and the law of one case in the resulting hybrid and I'm not interested in finding out," he said.