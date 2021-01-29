Authorities ID body of man, 60, found in Arkansas River

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities on Thursday released the name of a 60-year-old man whose body was recovered from the Arkansas River earlier in the week.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office reported the body’s discovery Tuesday, after it was found floating in Murray Lock & Dam, near the Big Dam Bridge.

The man was identified as Billy Thomas Simmons of Glenwood, according to a Thursday Twitter post by the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, the post states.