Dilapidated buildings hold back city, create hazards, agency says

Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Secretary Kirby Mouser said it is time to start holding the property owners responsible for the blighted buildings in downtown. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Several buildings are hindering downtown progress with many of them in blighted conditions and the owners not willing to repair or sell them, officials say.

Maurice Taggart, executive director of Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, said there are 12 buildings downtown between Third and Fourth avenues that are blighted, specifically on one block where there are seven buildings and across the street where there are five.

"One of the buildings, an engineer made the comment if the building is not dealt with very quickly, he envisioned it will fall down in the middle of the street," said Taggart.

Currently one of those blighted buildings, at 326 S. Main St., sits directly next to a building that Urban Renewal owns and is renovating. Taggart said one wall is starting to lean in, threatening the Urban Renewal-owned building.

Taggart said he reached out to the building owner and the building has been braced.

Kirby Mouser, Urban Renewal secretary, said the blighted buildings have been in bad condition for years and questioned what the city of Pine Bluff was doing about it.

"There are several of them so bad they should have been condemned," he said. "They didn't get that way yesterday."

Taggart said there have been conversations between representatives from the city and the Historic Commission about the problem structures, and in 2017 Circuit Judge Rob Wyatt filed an order regarding the building at 326 S. Main St.

"We have jurisdiction in that area. If it's condemned and not acquired ... the resolution said we would have to remove it," said Taggart, who added that several good-faith offers were made on those buildings but were not accepted by the seller. "That's the most intact area within downtown and I don't think it's a good idea for us [to condemn]."

Former Pine Bluff Historic District Commission Chairwoman Dee Herring opposes demolition. In an interview with the Pine Bluff Commercial, Herring said Pine Bluff could capitalize off the dollars that historic tourism brings into the state of Arkansas.

"We have all these assets here and Pine Bluff needs to be looking at all of our downtown as one huge asset instead of looking at them as liabilities wanting to condemn them and tear them down," she said. "Those buildings represent Pine Bluff in its prime. Once that's gone, our history is gone."

During the Urban Renewal meeting on Monday, Leigh Cockrum of Go Forward Pine Bluff urged the board not to condemn the buildings on Main Street and to preserve them instead.

Cockrum told the Pine Bluff Commercial those buildings were the last intact block and it was very important historically for those buildings to stay to preserve history.

While Mouser said he understood the importance of preservation, his frustration came from the lack of owner responsibility and accountability.

"We are just going to let those owners let the buildings fall down around us? That's not going to help the Historic Commission; it's not going to help downtown," he said. "We've spent all that time and money on that beautiful Main Street and we're going to have a building falling down in the middle of it."

Taggart replied that there were only two entities that had jurisdiction: the city of Pine Bluff and Urban Renewal. Taggart said he had been in constant contact with those individuals, had the buildings appraised, and negotiated his offers to no avail.

"At this point, negotiations are at a stalemate," he said.

Taggart continued by saying that as far as the city was concerned, there was interest in taking action regarding some of the buildings, but the question would need to be directed to the code enforcer.

"We need to make a decision to potentially either exercise or consider eminent domain," said Taggart. "The statute clearly states that I have eminent domain. ... I think we are in a good position if this board wants to move forward or exercise that power of an eminent domain."

In 2015, the Arkansas General Assembly restated and revised the requirements for the "procedural due process" part of the act of exercising eminent domain by adding a property owner's "bill of rights."

Among other requirements, the bill of rights requires a condemning authority to notify a property owner when the property is being considered for condemnation to estimate the compensation likely to be due for the property.

The authority is required to make a good faith offer to an owner before filing suit. The owner can hire an appraiser to assist in negotiations or trial, or the owner may hire a real estate agent, planner, or investor instead. Such experts' fees may be included in the owner's cost recovery if it is determined that the owner's just compensation is in an amount that exceeds by 20 percent the condemning authority's initial offer.

Appraisals are a vital part of the condemnation process, forming the basis for determinations as to whether compensation being paid is "just."

Filing an eminent domain legal action may immediately vest title and possession of the property in the condemning authority, generally if it deposits with the court an amount that reflects the fair value of the property taken, based on an appraisal.

"We followed all the steps towards statutory requirements for that," said Taggart. "I don't see any other way to get the goal accomplished; otherwise in 2021-22 we'll still be at a stalemate and the people have given us a mandate to make that happen and we said we would do it."

Cockrum said she hopes the eminent domain route is the decision the agency decides to go with and not condemnation. Herring concurred, saying much of what the city is getting is demolition by neglect.

"Your building is only as good as the building next door. All of those rooflines are tied together," said Herring who owns properties on Barraque, Second and Fourth avenues and State Street. "If you have a building next door and they're letting the water come in and it's running over the trusses and its coming into your building and their roof collapses, it pulls down some of your roof."

Herring said she believes property owners need to be held responsible, and by Kirby's statements during the Urban Renewal meeting, that is the next steps he would like to take.

"It's time to stop messing around," said Mouser. It's time to do something. If we file, we are not filing just to scare."

Contractors work on revitalizing a building acquired by the Urban Renewal Agency while the building next-door, 326 Main St., sits in a blighted condition. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)