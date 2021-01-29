Economy shriveled 3.5% in 2020, most in 74 years

A specialist works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Stocks closed broadly higher a day after sinking to their worst loss since October. The government reported Thursday that the U.S. economy contracted 3.5% in 2020, and the outlook for 2021 remains hazy. (AP/New York Stock Exchange/Courtney Crow)

WASHINGTON -- Stuck in the grip of a viral pandemic, the U.S. economy grew at a 4% annual rate in the final three months of 2020 and shrank last year by the largest amount in 74 years.

For 2020 as a whole, a year when the coronavirus inflicted the worst economic freeze since the end of World War II, the economy contracted 3.5% and clouded the outlook for the coming year. The economic damage came after the outbreak of the pandemic 10 months ago and amid the deep recession it triggered, with tens of millions of Americans left jobless.

Thursday's report from the government estimated that the nation's gross domestic product -- its total output of goods and services -- slowed sharply in the October-December quarter from a record 33.4% annualized surge in the July-September quarter. That gain had followed a record-shattering 31.4% annual plunge in the April-June quarter, when the economy sank into a free-fall.

The outlook for 2021 remains hazy. Economists warn that a sustained recovery won't likely take hold until vaccines are distributed and administered nationwide and government-enacted rescue aid spreads through the economy -- a process likely to take months. In the meantime, millions of Americans continue to struggle.

On Thursday, for example, the government reported that while applications for unemployment benefits declined last week, they remained at a historically high 847,000, evidence that companies keep cutting jobs as the pandemic continues to rage. Before the virus began spreading widely in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the recent recession.

Even as the economy shrank last year, the stock market managed to rise sharply, with the S&P 500 index gaining 16%. The disparity between the two reflected a time-tested adage: The stock market is a forward-looking indicator, with investors focused on prospects for future corporate profits and economic health rather than on the current state of the economy. So even as the economy was sinking last year, investors looked ahead to hopes for vaccines and government aid and to solid company profits.

The pandemic's blow to the economy early last spring ended the longest U.S. economic expansion on record -- nearly 11 years. The damage from the virus caused gross domestic product to contract at a 5% annual rate in last year's January-March quarter. Since then, thousands of businesses have closed, nearly 10 million people remain out of work and more than 400,000 Americans have died from the virus.

The government's report Thursday was its first of three estimates of growth last quarter; the figure will be revised twice in the coming weeks.

CONSUMER SPENDING DROPS

The report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of the economy, slowed sharply last quarter to a 2.5% annual gain from a 41% surge in the July-September quarter.

Growth slowed "primarily because consumers paused to catch their breath," Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, said in a note.

Consumer spending used to be driven by an ever-growing demand for services, including leisure and hospitality, and restaurants and bars.

But as the pandemic spread, economists watched consumers move their spending from services to goods. Purchases of computers, home office equipment and fire pits quickly overtook those of hotel rooms and movie tickets.

Last quarter's economy was instead driven in part by business investment and housing, which has been a star performer during the past year, reflecting record-low mortgage rates and a demand for more household space. Housing grew at a 33.5% annual rate, business investment at a 13.8% rate.

Government spending shrank at a 1.2% rate last quarter. State and local governments have started to resort to layoffs in response to falling tax revenue.

HISTORIC SLUMP

The estimated drop in gross domestic product for 2020 was the first such decline since a 2.5% fall in 2009, during the recession that followed the 2008 financial crisis. That was the deepest annual setback since the economy shrank 11.6% in 1946, when the economy was demobilizing after World War II.

"Twenty-twenty has no precedent in modern economic history," said David Wilcox, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a former director of the domestic economics division at the Federal Reserve.

"The influenza of 1918 and 1919 predates our modern system of economic statistics, and since World War II, there's never been a contraction that even remotely approached the severity and the breadth of the initial collapse in 2020."

The economic report showed that former President Donald Trump ended his presidency with gross domestic product averaging annual gains of 1% during his four years. That was lower than the 1.6% annual gains during the Obama administration, a period that also included a recession.

LOOKING AHEAD

In the coming months, as vaccines become widely distributed and administered, growth is expected to revive. But until then, many Americans will struggle as consumers and businesses hunker down and hold back on spending even though the economy will likely keep growing. Gregory Daco, chief economist at Oxford Economics, said he expects growth to weaken in the current quarter to a roughly 2% annual rate.

But Daco foresees a brightening outlook for the rest of this year. His view assumes a widespread use of vaccines, increased government aid from Congress' approval of at least part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package and pent-up spending from a savings buildup among higher-income families during the pandemic. A $900 billion rescue aid package that the government enacted late last year is also providing some support.

"The vaccine rollout is essential," Daco said. "Without an improving health situation, we are not going to get any improvement in the economic situation."

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve took note of the economic threats. It kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low near zero and stressed that it would keep pursuing its low-rate policies until a recovery is well underway.

The Fed acknowledged that the economy has faltered in recent months, with hiring weakening especially in industries affected by the raging pandemic, notably restaurants, bars, hotels and others involved in face-to-face public contact.

Hiring in the United States has slowed for six straight months, and employers shed jobs in December for the first time since April. The job market has sputtered as the pandemic and colder weather have discouraged Americans from traveling, shopping, dining out or visiting entertainment venues. Retail sales have declined for three straight months.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, predicts that about 5 million lost U.S. jobs will never return, forcing the unemployed in such industries as restaurants and bars to find work in other sectors.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press; by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (WPNS); and by Rachel Siegel, Andrew Van Dam and Erica Werner of The Washington Post.