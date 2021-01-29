Facebook oversight board finds policies over content vague

Facebook's new oversight board found company content moderation policies vague and poorly communicated in its first set of decisions released Thursday, overruling the company's actions in four of the five cases it decided in its initial round of cases.

The actions covered a range of issues that have vexed social media companies -- alleged hate speech, coronavirus misinformation, and references to dangerous organizations and people -- and included one case in which an automated detection system apparently overreacted to an image of an uncovered female nipple in a breast-cancer awareness campaign.

Taken together, the rulings suggest the oversight board is going to demand greater clarity and transparency from Facebook in the tiny sliver of cases it chooses to review. The board is also weighing Facebook's ban of former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, though a decision in that case is not likely for months. The five cases decided Thursday date to October or November.

"We often found that the community standards as written are incomplete," said board member Sudhir Krishnaswamy, vice chancellor of the National Law School of India University.

He added that the cultural and linguistic contexts of users around the world can make moderation difficult and that the case-by-case nature of Facebook's policy development may have hindered the creation of clear, coherent policies over time. He said the oversight board's demand for better explanation and increased rigor probably will help spur better policies overall and may improve the approach of other technology companies.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4MFz4rZ57U]

"I suspect [such a careful review] has not happened before with any of the companies," Krishnaswamy said. "I suspect this is a wide problem with social media across the internet."

The board issued nine policy recommendations in addition to the rulings. Facebook has seven days to restore the removed content, but the company said Thursday that it had acted to restore the content in all four cases in which its actions were overruled. It also will look to see whether similar content from other users should be restored and will consider the policy recommendations from the board.

"We believe that the board included some important suggestions that we will take to heart," Monika Bickert, vice president of content policy, said in a Facebook blog post. "Their recommendations will have a lasting impact on how we structure our policies."

The cases were selected from 150,000 submissions from across four continents of instances in which users believed content was unfairly removed.

"None of these cases had easy answers, and deliberations revealed the enormous complexity of the issues involved," the board said in a blog post summarizing its actions.

The board -- which was launched last year and is funded by Facebook -- is intended to function as a "Supreme Court" where the toughest decisions about free expression online can be decided and is considered a potential alternative to the regulation of the social media industry that is being considered by governments all over the world, including the United States. It has 20 members, including a former prime minister, a Nobel laureate, journalists and legal experts from 16 nations.

The board has the power to make Facebook change its content decisions on specific issues, but has been criticized because it cannot directly change Facebook's policies. The board can issue recommendations for policy changes that could affect billions of users in the future, but Facebook is not required to implement them.