FRIDAY, JAN. 29: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We'll be publishing these roundups in English and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has recorded 290,856 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Jan. 29. State health officials have reported 4,784 covid-19 deaths and 268,495 recoveries. Officials also reported that Arkansas has administered 267,682 doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

• State officials began redistributing this week surplus doses that had originally been designated for residents and workers of long-term care facilities. About 2,500 Arkansans were vaccinated at Walgreens locations in the 24 hours after the reallocated doses were made available Jan. 25, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Jan. 26.

• Pharmacists and older Arkansans still report confusion and long waits for members of the public trying to get a vaccine. Arkansans 70 and up, unlike other eligible groups, aren’t a part of a workplace or residential setting that can set up appointments or vaccination clinics for them.

• Officials have also received reports that the amount of vaccine being given to states by the federal government will go up next week by about 16%, Hutchinson said Jan. 26.

• Arkansas health officials said although it’s not confirmed, they think the more contagious strain of the coronavirus is likely already in the state. Federal officials warn this will be the dominant strain in the United States by March.

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2021/jan/29/bolaide-janwde-29-lalem-men-raurk-im-jej-aikuij-je/